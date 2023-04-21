The Women’s Champions League final will take place on June 3 at Philips Stadion in the Netherlands, but the teams competing are yet to be decided.

With Chelsea and Arsenal in separate semi-finals, there is the potential for the first all-English final in women’s football history.

But their respective opponents, Barcelona and Wolfsburg, will pose a very tough test over two legs.

Journalist Rob Pratley, who is also a Chelsea fan, spoke to GiveMeSport about the preferred opponent for the Blues if they did manage to get past Barcelona.

Would Chelsea rather play Arsenal or Wolfsburg in UWCL final?

“They're both good sides,” he said. “Wolfsburg are very powerful and direct. They obviously did real damage to Chelsea last year, albeit to a Chelsea side that was not at their full strength.

“That said, Chelsea have beaten them before and did show they can cause problems to Wolfsburg, who also have a number of injuries that are starting to pile up.”

The alternative to Wolfsburg would be Arsenal, arguably Chelsea’s biggest rival.

The two teams have already met three times this season. A draw in the Women’s Super League was followed by a 2-0 victory for Chelsea over Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round.

But the Gunners hit back in the Conti Cup final, triumphing 3-1 to lift their first trophy in four years.

“From an Arsenal perspective, I think it depends on what Arsenal turn up on the day,” Pratley explained.

“You could get a team like in the FA Cup game, where they played into Chelsea's hands somewhat – they could have played until midnight and not beaten them.

“But then you’ve got the Conti Cup final, where Arsenal seemed to have Chelsea's number.

“Ultimately, I think if either of them get to the final, they will pose a challenge for whoever is there. You don't get to a Champions League final without any merit.

“I think Chelsea and Arsenal fans both would not like to face each other in the Champions League final, because they know the team that loses it will never hear the end of it.”

Who would Arsenal or Wolfsburg prefer in the UWCL final?

Pratley also predicted the mindset of Arsenal and Wolfsburg when looking ahead to the final.

“From an Arsenal or Wolfsburg perspective, I don't think there's a particularly appealing prospect of playing either Barcelona or Chelsea,” he said.

“Because on one hand it’s Barcelona. On the other hand, Chelsea are so good when push comes to shove, in those big moments.

“They have people like Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby if she's fit, Lauren James, Guro Reiten that can win games for you.

“So to be honest, I think out of all four of the teams that are left in it, all four of them will think they can still win it.”