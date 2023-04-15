Chelsea fans are starting to lose patience with summer signing Raheem Sterling, journalist Simon Phillips revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Sterling was just one of a number of big-money signings at Stamford Bridge this season, but Phillips believes his maiden campaign with the club has been "very poor".

Chelsea transfer news - Raheem Sterling

Having packed his bags and left Manchester City after a fruitful seven-year spell with the club, Sterling began pastures new at Chelsea following a £47.5 million switch (Sky Sports).

Signing on the dotted line at Stamford Bridge, Sterling arrived in west London having agreed on a bumper £325,000-per-week contract with the club (Spotrac).

One of the marquee signings in the new Todd Boehly era, Sterling - who is valued at £53 million by Transfermarkt - joined Chelsea amid much optimism the winger would be able to help the Blues compete for silverware, having gone trophyless during the 2021/22 season.

Just weeks before arriving at Stamford Bridge, the England international had helped guide City to their fourth Premier League title in five years - all of which Sterling had played a key role in.

Instead, with only a handful of matches in the 2022/23 season left to play, it looks as if Sterling and Chelsea are once again going to go without having won any trophies.

A frustrating start to life in charge for Todd Boehly, who has so far in 2023 seen more managers in the Chelsea dugout than he has Sterling goals.

What has Simon Phillips said about Sterling's start to life at Chelsea?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Phillips admitted he has been disappointed by Sterling's performances in a Chelsea shirt so far.

On the attacker: "He's been poor, very poor. There are no two ways about it.

"Chelsea fans are getting very frustrated with his performances. When he came in at the start, I will give him credit as he did look good and not many people really complained about the signing at the time.

"For £45 million, it wasn't bad business. An England international, very experienced player, who was coming in from Man City.

"Obviously, he's been there and he's done it, so bringing a player like that into the squad, it didn't really get frowned upon. But right now, Chelsea fans have lost their patience with Sterling.”

Is Sterling's criticism from Chelsea fans justified?

While a transition period for a player going from one club to another is to be expected, it's safe to say Sterling's switch to west London has not worked out as many expected it would.

Boasting just 10 G/A contributions so far this season, Sterling's typical potency in front of goal has been missing for a large part of the campaign (Transfermarkt).

As such, Sterling's productivity has also been reflected by his WhoScored ranking, with the ex-City forward having averaged a disappointing 6.67 rating in the Premier League.

There is every chance when Chelsea appoints their next manager that Sterling could resurrect his Chelsea career, but it's clear to see at this juncture why some Blues fans are starting to doubt his compatibility.