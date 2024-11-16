Following his move to Chelsea in 2022, Mykhailo Mudryk has struggled to make much of an impact on any football pitch, but that appears to be changing. That's at least according to the Blues faithful after they watched his performance during Ukraine's recent Nations League draw against Georgia.

The two teams met in the Nations League on Saturday night, but couldn't be separated as the contest finished 1-1. An own goal from Saba Kverkvelia gave Ukraine the lead, before Georges Mikautadze equalised for the home side, Georgia, in the second half. Serhiy Rebrov's side are last in their group table, but there was plenty of positives in the performance on Saturday.

One major positive that Chelsea fans actually took from the match was Mudryk's performance for his country. They were quick to share their opinions on social media too.

Chelsea Fans Were Impressed By Mudryk

He's improving

The major takeaway from the Ukraine vs Georgia match for Chelsea fans was how impressive Mudryk was and the fact he was showing major signs of improvement. One fan pointed out as such on X (Twitter), saying: "Don’t want to hear anything else, Mudryk is low key improving a lot."

Another fan pointed out how much calmer the forward was on the ball now and labelled him one of the most improved players under Enzo Maresca. He said: "Mudryk has improved his ball retention and he's calmer on the ball. Exactly why he can keep it for longer. He's not rushing his decisions and is always driving forward while taking his man on. Most obviously improved player under Maresca."

Related Five Chelsea Players Who've Improved Most Under Enzo Maresca These five Chelsea players have come on leaps and bounds at the start of the Enzo Maresca era.

One supporter shared footage of Mudryk's play leading up to Ukraine's goal and was effusive with praise, saying: "Mykhailo Mudryk is well and truly back. This is the player we bought, the confidence level is unreal now, Enzo Maresca is a genius."

Mudryk's Performance Against Georgia

Fans are right to be excited

Chelsea fans are right to be excited with Mudryk's performance against Georgia. The forward was superb for his country and operated at a level he's not really reached too often with the Blues so far. The 23-year-old recorded two key passes during the match, completed three dribbles and was successful with all but one of his crosses.

He was also effective defensively, winning both of his aerial duels, while recording a block and a tackle along the way too. If Mudryk can replicate this type of performance more often going forward in the Premier League, Chelsea will have a very special talent on their hands. There had previously been reports suggesting that he might leave Stamford Bridge on loan in January, but they might change their mind if this is going to be the new normal.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 16/11/2024