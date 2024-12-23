Chelsea fans have lauded Conor Gallagher in response to Atletico Madrid's social media post about the English midfielder's performance against Barcelona. The Blues sold Gallagher to the La Liga giants in the summer for around £34.8 million.

Gallagher has hit the ground running at the Wanda Metropolitano and caught the eye in Atletico's stunning 2-1 comeback victory away to Barca (December 21). He played on the left of Diego Simeone's midfield against the Catalans, who took the lead through Pedri in the 30th minute.

Los Colchoneros staged a memorable turnaround with goals from Rodrigo De Paul (60') and Alexander Sorloth (90+6') stunning Hansi Flick's Blaugrana. It was yet another fine outing for Gallagher, who has appeared 21 times across competitions this season, posting two goals and one assist.

Atletico's English social media team took time to praise the Epsom-born midfielder with a post on X:

Gallagher left Chelsea on good terms and still shares a strong connection with the Stamford Bridge faithful. Several fans shared their thoughts on their former midfielder's start with his new club. One user wrote:

Super happy for him. He wasn’t a good fit for us, but he’s a true blue and we love him.

Gallagher was one of Chelsea's standout performers under Mauricio Pochettino last season, being handed the captain's armband amid Reece James and Ben Chilwell's injury issues. He's replicated that form in Spain, and one user was delighted to see this: "We are glad that you are enjoying his services. He is a blue for Life."

The 24-year-old signed a five-year contract with Atletico, who are top of La Liga in a three-horse title race with Real Madrid and Barca. He's been a hit since joining from Stamford Bridge and one user backed him to spend a lengthy spell with Simeone's side: "Love that he is appreciated by the fans. He can have a 10 year career there the way he’s going."

Another fan told Atleti 'thanks for taking care of our boy' while one told the La Liga outfit that Gallagher is 'special' and that the West Londoners 'know this'.

Gallagher Starred in Atletico's Win vs Barcelona

The England international has quickly become a fan favourite

Atletico and Chelsea fans' admiration for Gallagher comes amid his fine start to life in La Liga. He impressed for the visitors at Barca's Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, displaying his workhorse playing style that won over fans at Stamford Bridge.

Conor Gallagher vs Barcelona Minutes Played 62' Touches 37 Accurate Passes 16/24 (67%) Long Balls (acc.) 4 (2) Ground Duels (won) 8 (3) Aerial Duels (won) 2 (1) Total Tackles 3

The former Crystal Palace loanee enjoyed a superb spell in September just weeks after arriving at Atleti. He netted in a 3-0 win over Valencia before also finding the net with a vital equaliser in a 1-1 draw away to Rayo Vallecano.

Gallagher made the move because he knew game time would be hard to come by under new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. The transfer has proven a success for all parties, and the midfielder is 'very happy' to see the Blues flying high in the Premier League title race.

