Wolves manager Gary O'Neil took a dig at Chelsea after his side suffered a heavy 6-2 defeat to the Blues on Sunday afternoon. The Englishman issued an apology to the home fans after conceding six goals in a league game at Molineux for the first time since the 6-0 loss to Southampton in 2007.

O'Neil's side entered the half-time break at 2-2 after having just edged the proceedings, but a series of calamitous mistakes saw them ship four more goals in the second half. A first-career hat-trick for Noni Madueke provided by a trilogy of assists from Cole Palmer stunned the West Midlands outfit, making it two defeats from two at the start of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The former Liverpool Under-23 assistant, frustrated at the nature of the errors, apologised to the fans for the performance. But when reflecting on the first-half display - which could have seen them leading had it not been for a refereeing misjudgement that allowed for Palmer's expertly chipped goal to stand on the cusp of the break - O'Neil was keen to throw further shade on the Blues' financial mishandling.

What Gary O'Neil Said

The Wolves manager has got under the skin of Chelsea fans

Much has been said about Chelsea's precarious financial situation. With 42 players in their senior squad, FFP charges hanging over them like a dark cloud, and the club continuing to dip into the transfer market to fuel their ambitions of getting back on track, they have been the brunt of rival criticism throughout the Todd Boehly era.

And although the majority of O'Neil's post-match comments on Sunday centered around issuing apologies to his own fanbase, and how the first-half display can be used as a platform to build upon as the Old Gold prepare for their Carabao Cup fixture against Burnley in midweek, the 41-year-old couldn't help but poke fun at Chelsea as well. He told the media:

"They were probably sat there enjoying their team have a right good go against a team that's spent billions!"

The remark was a jibe at Chelsea's extravagance in recent transfer windows, and it's fair to suggest those of the Stamford Bridge persuasion took offence to it. While one fan said: "Can people make their minds up? Are we billion pound bottlejobs or a billion pound superteam?", another added: "Such a poor response. Accept defeat gracefully and move on."

Blues' fans were also quick to remind the opposition manager about how their spending helped Wolves after Pedro Neto made the switch to London earlier in August. A third comment read: "As if Wolves didn’t get £60m for Neto", and a fourth said: "Btw, some of the billions went to Wolves, and they didn’t say no."

Wolves Need Reinforcements

O'Neil also spoke about the need to sign players himself ahead of deadline day

Earlier in this summer's transfer window, Wolves sold Max Kilman and Neto in deals worth up to a combined £94million but have been unable to find their replacements since. A worrying 6-2 defeat to Chelsea only exarcebated their need to get more deals over the line, and with Friday's deadline creeping closer, O'Neil continued his post-match duties by urging the club to act fast. He said:

“I have a good understanding of the group and what it needs and today was miles below the level. All things will be considered to try and get us into the best place possible to be competitive in the Premier League."

This wasn't the first time in recent weeks that the manager has stressed the necessity for new faces. "We're trying to do stuff. It's been busy since the window opened for the recruitment team," O'Neil said before Sunday's visit of Chelsea. "The important thing is the valuation of the player correct for us? It'll be key for us in terms of what we can and can't do in the next seven days.

"We can do stuff, definitely, it just needs to fit properly for the team and club. I've not heard any [budget] figure in any of my meetings and discussions."