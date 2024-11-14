A much-changed England side overcame the challenge of being without nine of Lee Carsley's original selection to secure a 3-0 victory over Greece in what was a crucial encounter in the UEFA Nations League. Ollie Watkins, who led the line in place of captain Harry Kane after the skipper was benched following his comments about his international teammates, opened the scoring early on to put the visitors in control early.

Second half strikes from Jude Bellingham and debutant Curtis Jones secured the win which puts England in pole position at the top of their Nations League group thanks to their superior head-to-head record over Greece, who won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Wembley.

One man who particularly shone on the night was Noni Madueke. With the likes of Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer not with the traveling party, the former PSV star put on an electric display that got Chelsea fans talking, but not necessarily for all the right reasons.

Madueke Stars in Absence of Palmer and Saka

The winger was a threat especially in the early stages

Carsley's men quickly took control of the game by playing to their strengths. With players like Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher, and Curtis Jones on the field, it was evident that the European Championship finalists had superior pace and stamina compared to their opponents. Madueke, in particular, made the most of this advantage on the right flank.

Facing Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas, Madueke dominated the wing, leaving the Greek defender struggling to keep up. This pressure paid off early on, as Madueke broke into the left side of the penalty area and expertly cut the ball back to Ollie Watkins, who was perfectly positioned to finish.

The 22-year-old nearly added a second goal for England when he cut inside and forced the Greek goalkeeper into a sharp save. Though his influence faded slightly as the game progressed, Madueke remained a threat moving forward, linking up effectively with his teammates before being substituted shortly after the hour mark.

Noni Madueke Stats vs Greece Stat Figure Minutes 66 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 94% (30/32) Key passes 3 Shots on target 1 Dribbles (successful) 2 (1) Ground duels (won) 6(4) Possession lost 8 Fouls won 3

Chelsea Fans React to Madueke England Performance

Supporters were quick to point out one big difference between his club and international displays

While one would imagine that the sight of Madueke putting on an exciting performance would please the majority of the Stamford Bridge faithful, many were left frustrated online to see the attacker put in what was considered to be a more unselfish performance than he has been producing for his club.

One fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to complain that it was: "Unreal that Madueke actually learns to pass the ball when he plays for England." A second added: "If Madueke was in a Chelsea jersey he would've tried to shoot from there," referring to the winger's assist.

Another person questioned: "How's Madueke playing so good all of a sudden?" while a fourth demanded more of what Madueke produced for the Three Lions, saying: "Noni Madueke’s assist for England is exactly what we need to see more of at Chelsea! Using his skill and pace to get to the byline, then showing the composure to cut it back perfectly for an attacker."

Madueke's promising display for England comes not long after he was criticised for his frustration over being replaced during the Blues' 1-1 draw with Arsenal prior to the international break.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - accurate as of 14/11/2024