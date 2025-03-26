Enzo Fernandez has been one of the most improved players in world football this season. While Chelsea fans spent much of last year scratching their heads over the club’s decision to splash £106 million on the Argentine midfielder, he is now repaying that investment in faith, delivering performances that justify his hefty price tag.

A key area of his improvement has been his increased attacking output, racking up 14 goal contributions in 35 games across all competitions, with nine coming in the Premier League. However, while there were already signs that the 24-year-old was proving his worth, nowhere has his brilliance shone brighter than in Argentina’s recent 4-1 humiliation of Brazil.

Tuesday night’s win sealed Argentina’s place at the 2026 World Cup, as they now sit atop the South American qualification table with 10 wins in 14 matches. But it wasn’t just the world champions who were left salivating over Fernandez’s commanding display - Chelsea fans have been raving about what many are calling a performance for the ages.

Enzo Fernandez's Masterclass Against Brazil

Chelsea supporters are still picking their jaws up from the floor

Playing in an unusual and more attacking role in the absence of Lionel Messi, Fernandez played out a monstrous display against Brazil. In his 90-minute cameo, he scored, assisted, and successfully completed all his crosses and dribble attempts, as well as winning seven of his total duels, both on the ground and in the air. Watch his highlights below:

The display had Chelsea fans abuzz on social media, while the club's official account was keeping a close eye on the action, with the admin posting two separate appreciation posts in his honour - one with the caption: "Baller", and another that read: "Wow, what a performance!"

Elsewhere, one Blues' fan remarked: "Never doubted his abilities! Baller! Give him two defensive midfielders and play him up front just behind the striker," as another added: "That's it, I'm naming my first child Enzo." A third user continued to heap on the praise by saying:

"My goodness, what a player. WHAT A PLAYER!"

There were, however, some reservations over how well Fernandez could translate the performances he's putting together for his country into ones at club level. "How would you suggest Chelsea get the best out of him next season?" one user questioned, while another added: "He won’t do the same for Chelsea, that’s the annoying part."

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore (correct as of 26/03/2025)