Summary Chelsea returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Thursday night.

While they strengthened their Champions League credentials for next season, not all players impressed.

Two stars were targeted by social media criticism for their efforts against Spurs.

It was a positive return to Premier League action for Chelsea as they came away from their London derby with Tottenham as 1-0 victors. Enzo Fernandez's second-half header was enough to secure all three points, with both sides seeing goals disallowed as well.

The Blues went into the contest having had to wait more than two weeks to respond to what was a dismal performance against Arsenal last time out, but the win tonight strengthened their top four credentials. Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou's side were aiming for their first domestic victory since the 22nd of February, with their issues in front of goal continuing as they made it four goalless games in six in all competitions.

And while the hosts were able to secure all three points, there was still plenty of criticism directed at two stars in particular, whose lack of impact on proceedings couldn't be ignored.

Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto Struggle Against Tottenham

The pair started on either flank but failed to impress