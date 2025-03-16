Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea were not at the races at all as they travelled across the capital to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon – and the Italian tactician has been lambasted by Blues fans for his ‘pathetic’ mistake.

Arsenal’s makeshift centre-forward, Mikel Merino, glanced his header past Robert Sanchez in the 20th minute, which allowed the hosts to rarely leave second gear as they accrued a further three points to establish themselves in second place.

The early stages of the ex-Leicester City man’s tenure were bright – and Chelsea, alongside Liverpool and Arsenal, looked to be a real contender for the Premier League title. Things have since turned bleak and that was encapsulated by their display at the Emirates.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No Premier League player has made more errors leading to a shot on goal than Robert Sanchez (8) this season.

Since the start of the season, after making the switch from the King Power Stadium to Stamford Bridge, Maresca has been tasked with pinpointing who his chief shot stopper will be between the aforementioned Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen.

It seemed that Sanchez, signed from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023, had been relegated to second choice after a string of high-profile mistakes, most notably when he rushed off his side to allow Erling Haaland to score into an open net.

Jorgensen was placed between the sticks for the games to follow – but after a mental recharge, Maresca confirmed to reporters that Sanchez remains their primary choice amid concerns over his ability. Per Mail Online, the 45-year-old said:

I thought Robert needed some days off, to rest with his head, mentally. Now he is back and hopefully we are not going to change until the end.

But the Stamford Bridge faithful have not taken lightly to Maresca’s decision to play the three-cap Spain international, 27, against the Gunners. One fan wrote: “F*** Maresca for bringing Sanchez back honestly. Spineless, weak and pathetic.

Labelling Maresca as ‘stubborn’, a second supporter questioned with his determination to cement Sanchez as his number one spot in the goalmouth, while they also insinuated that it’s pressure-inducing for his teammates.

Robert Sanchez. Enzo Maresca might be the most stubborn manager we’ve ever employers. Why is continuing to persist with this experiment? It does not work, how much more evidence does he need? It’s putting the entire team under pressure.

Another suggested that Maresca should hold the blame, and not Sanchez, by saying: “I am done blaming Sanchez for his mistakes now, anything he does is on Maresca.” Another fan said: “Got no sympathy for a manager who keeps consisting with this bozo Sanchez."

As reported in January, the west Londoners are keen to reinforce their goalkeeping department and had their eyes on the young Zion Suzuki. What that means for Sanchez, whose contract expires in the summer of 2030, remains to be seen.