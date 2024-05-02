Highlights Conor Gallagher has emerged as a midfield leader at Chelsea in the past few seasons.

Despite solid performances, Gallagher has been constantly linked with a move away from his boyhood club.

Chelsea fans plan to protest against the potential sale of loyal Gallagher.

While things haven't been particularly great at Chelsea for a couple of years now, Conor Gallagher has been one of the club's lone bright sparks as he's emerged as a strong figure in midfield. The Englishman, who came through the Blues academy, has stepped up this season as a leader, acting as captain in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

In an era where Chelsea have spent close to £1b on high-profile names, fans have taken to the loyal, local lad who knows precisely what it means to play for the club. That doesn't mean the team themselves have always appreciated what they have in Gallagher, though. In fact, even now, despite his fine performances for the Stamford Bridge outfit this year, there's talk of a move away.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Cole Palmer (29) and Nicolas Jackson (14) have more goal contributions in the Premier League for Chelsea than Conor Gallagher (10) this season

Despite the manner in which he's led the team through some tricky periods over the course of the campaign, they are reportedly open to the idea of selling him. Well, the club's fans aren't having any of it and plan to make their feelings known during tonight's game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea Fans Plan to Celebrate Gallagher With a Banner

They want to send a message to the board

If there was any doubt about how Chelsea fans feel about losing Gallagher in the summer, there won't be after their match against Spurs at Stamford Bridge. Ange Postecoglou's side are one that has been linked with a move for the midfielder once the current season has wrapped up, but the Blues fans don't want to see that happen.

Organised by the fan group We Are The Shed and funded by supporters, the club's faithful are planning to display a banner of Gallagher with the words 'Chelsea since birth' underneath, as reported by the Daily Mail. The intention is to send a message to the team's board and Todd Boehly, letting them know that the supporters are against the idea of selling the Englishman and want to highlight the fact he's loyal to them.

The homegrown star's future at Stamford Bridge has been up in the air for a while, with rumours constantly circulating about a potential move away, but with his performances in the heart of the team this year, fans do not want to lose him. Especially to a London rival.

Gallagher Has Had a Solid Season

He's shone where others haven't

The last couple of years have seen Chelsea spend over £200m on midfielders in the form of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, but Gallagher has still been one of the most dependable figures in the middle of the park for them. This season alone, he's started 97% of the team's Premier League matches, a very useful figure considering the injury issues they have had to deal with throughout the campaign.

He's also chalked up 10 goal contributions in the league, and 14 across all competitions, demonstrating the impact he has had on the pitch for Mauricio Pochettino's side. Despite his importance to the team, Chelsea are still open to the idea of letting Gallagher leave this summer and potentially join a direct rival in the form of Spurs and the Blues fans want to make sure the board knows how they feel about the matter at the game against Tottenham.