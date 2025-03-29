Enzo Maresca has endured a whirlwind eight months in the Stamford Bridge hot seat: from potential Premier League title challengers to clinging on to their top four credentials for dear life, life has not been easy for the ex-Leicester City custodian.

As is the structure of the Blues, as well as dealing with the task at hand, he’s also had to keep one eye on a myriad of players – from the more experienced Raheem Sterling to the young Alfie Gilchrist – all of whom are spending the 2024/25 season elsewhere.

That includes Strasbourg’s Andrey Santos, who is set to return to Chelsea in the summer as part of their squad plans for next season. Not only that, but the 20-year-old will also be ready for his employer’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign.

A once-capped Brazil international, Santos has been a mainstay in the French club’s engine room this season – and one of his best displays came recently against Olympique Lyonnais, who have progressed deep into the latter stages of the Europa League.

Santos’ Display Against Europa League Hopefuls, Lyon

The young Brazilian won seven of his 11 ground duels