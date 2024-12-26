Chelsea suffered a shock home loss to bitter rivals Fulham, conceding in the final stages of the game to lose 2-1. It is their first defeat at home to the Cottages in Premier League history and will be a huge blow to the title-winning aspirations.

Things were going well for the Blues, with Cole Palmer opening the scoring with a fantastic solo goal. However, Harry Wilson pulled things level in the 82nd minute. It looked as though the West London derby would end all square but there was one last twist in the tail.

Fulham bombed forward with a late attack and when the ball was worked into the box, Rodrigo Muniz kept his cool to roll the ball home and give his side their first away win in the league at Stamford Bridge since 1979.

Understandably, Chelsea fans were fuming with the result and many online have directed their anger at one man in particular. Indeed, supporters have made it clear they are unhappy with Christopher Nkunku.

The French forward regularly comes off the bench, replacing Nicolas Jackson, and manager Enzo Maresco made that same old change yet again. Interestingly, the switch happened in the 73rd minute with the Blues winning – with the home team then suffering their collapse with the £195k-p/w star leading the line.

Angry fans questioned why he was brought on for Jackson, saying: "Nkunku should be our rotation for Palmer, so obvious but so weird that Maresca keeps rotating him with Jackson."

Another added: "This nkunku to jackson default sub every game is p****** me off." While a third said: "[Enzo] Made the complete wrong change by taking Jackson off for a waste of space in Nkunku. Such a shame."

One even suggested teenager Marc Guiu would be a better option, writing: "Nkunku is already jogging…bring me Guiu man." Another concurred: "It feels like Guiu would have been a better sub than Nkunku today."

"Nkunku as our backup striker until the end of the season you are having a laugh, directors better get that profile we need in January," another supporter added. And: "Nkunku is the laziest player ever, PRESS!"

Others summed it up in brutal fashion, saying he should be sold:

"Nkunku can go on Jan 1st man."

Others concluded: "Sell Nkunku aswell man guy is officially a net negative on the pitch." And "Sell Nkunku in January and either buy a backup striker or give Guiu the minutes off the bench."