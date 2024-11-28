Chelsea fans have called for Enzo Maresca to drop Robert Sanchez for Filip Jorgensen after the 22-year-old goalkeeper's heroics during the Blues' UEFA Conference League victory against Heidenheim on Thursday night. The West London outfit were forced to work hard for the three points, which were sealed thanks to Christopher Nkunku's goal just after half-time and Mykhailo Mudryk's strike five minutes from the end.

While Chelsea are used to blowing the competition away in Europe this season, on this occasion they had their young shot-stopper to thank after Jorgensen produced a stunning display, which has left many believing he is ready for Premier League action.

Jorgensen Shines in Europa Conference League

The Dane managed to preserve his clean sheet with some fine work

Jorgensen was on top form to help save all three points for Chelsea, preventing an xG of 2.04 goals with numerous fantastic saves from close range. The Danish star finished the game having made seven stops from inside his penalty area. The highlight of these came with 20 minutes still to play, as the goalkeeper was on hand to produce an incredible double save to deny 18-year-old Paul Wanner.

Jorgensen was also impressive with his distribution, something that both fans and manager alike have been crying out for in recent times. The 22-year-old completed 83% of his passes (33/40) and was also accurate with four out of his eleven long ball attempts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Filip Jorgensen's 11 saves vs Heidenheim is the 2nd most saves made in a UECL game this season behind Mukhamedjan Seisen's 13 for Astana.

Chelsea Fans Demand Jorgensen Starts Against Aston Villa

Supporters have made their feelings clear on social media

Jorgensen's efforts have led to widespread acclaim online, with several Chelsea fans calling for Maresca to make the 22-year-old the club's new number one and hand him a first Premier League start when they take on Aston Villa this weekend. In response to his performance, one fan went as far as to say that if he didn't then it was a decision being made by the board, claiming: "If after this match the manager doesn't start Jorgensen as our main man in the EPL, then it's clear the upper board is the one calling the shots. Jorgensen deserves to be our number one."

A second fan followed up with similar praise, stating: "If this doesn’t show Maresca that Jorgensen is ready and capable enough to take over Sanchez, I don’t know what will."

A third added that: "Filip Jorgensen is a top shot stopper and much more calm with his feet than Rob Sanchez. Shame Sanchez will never be dropped," while a fourth said: "Jorgensen has actually saved us more times than I care to admit in this game. He's ready to displace Sanchez."

With Sanchez's performances doing little to convince fans that he has a long-term future at Stamford Bridge, they would no doubt love to see Jorgensen given a shot in the Premier League at some point. Whether Enzo Maresca decides to give him that chance, though, remains to be seen.

Related £60k-p/w Chelsea Man Nearly Cost Enzo Maresca vs Brighton The man in question was the culprit for both Brighton's goals on Saturday afternoon