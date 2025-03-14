Summary Jadon Sancho's struggles at Chelsea are reminiscent of his Manchester United woes, facing pressure and lack of impact.

Sancho's overall underwhelming performance against Copenhagen revealed his limitations, offering little to the team.

Chelsea fans' frustration is growing, calling for Sancho's removal as his form continues to disappoint.

Jadon Sancho’s Chelsea story started with fireworks, but after tallying five goal contributions in his first nine Premier League games, his time in west London now resembles an hourglass running low. His latest lacklustre display in Chelsea’s 1-0 Europa Conference League win over Copenhagen on Thursday night only added to growing concerns.

Once a Manchester City academy product turned Borussia Dortmund sensation, Sancho’s nightmare spell at Manchester United was often blamed on the environment rather than his talent or mentality. Yet, as his loan under Enzo Maresca stretches from days into weeks, and weeks into months, it’s becoming clear that the same struggles that pushed him out of Old Trafford are shadowing him in London.

The fierce competition for places at Stamford Bridge only adds to the pressure. Chelsea’s willingness to send Joao Felix on loan to AC Milan in January - despite splashing over £40m on him in the summer - speaks volumes about the club’s high standards. But make no mistake: eight months on from his United exit, Sancho seems no closer to rediscovering his place in English football.

How Jadon Sancho Performed in Chelsea's 1-0 Win over Copenhagen

He managed to notch his first shot on target in 2025

Amazingly, Sancho’s midweek performance marked the first time in 2025 that he had managed a shot on target. Before that, he had gone 780 minutes across 14 games in all competitions without forcing a save, last testing a goalkeeper against Fulham on Boxing Day. While finally breaking that drought may have offered a small sigh of relief, it did little to mask another underwhelming overall display.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho also hasn't completed a cross in 2025, having failed to even attempt one against Copenhagen in the Europa Conference League.

In his laboured 65-minute appearance, the winger failed to register any goal contributions, didn’t create any key passes, attempted no crosses or long balls, and lost possession eight times. Essentially, he offered nothing to his team’s victory and was little more than a mere background character as the Blues progressed courtesy of a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

Jadon Sancho's match statistics vs Copenhagen Minutes 65 Goals 0 Assists 0 Passing accuracy 16/18 (89%) Key passes 0 Crosses 0 Long balls 0 Shots (on target) 1 (1) Successful dribbles 4/8 (50%) Possession lost 8 Defensive actions 1

GOAL gave him a 4/10 match rating, writing: "Unable to link up with the other attackers in a really quiet game," while The Chelsea Chronicle didn't rate his performance much better at 5/10. They wrote:

"Jadon Sancho, along with the rest of the Chelsea attack, did nothing in the opening 45 minutes. At the start of the second half, the opposition goalkeeper made a simple save from his powerful effort on target. He was then substituted off for Christopher Nkunku in the 65th minute."

Pressure Continues to Mount on Sancho

Chelsea fans' patience is wearing thin

Cole Palmer can frequently function as a one-man powerhouse for Chelsea, but recent weeks have shown that he needs support around him to really shine. While he keeps creating chances for his teammates, he's receiving little in return, as those around him struggle to match his quality.

This has become a mounting frustration for the Stamford Bridge faithful, and Sancho is undoubtedly one of those failing to meet the standards required for a team with aspirations of winning trophies and competing on the biggest stages. "Do whatever it takes to get rid of him," one X user said following his cameo on Thursday night, while another added: "Nobody has talked about his form enough - he’s been bad."

A third comment said: "Form's fallen off a cliff at the worst time when all the other players in his place are injured or suspended," while a fourth remarked: "Sancho is useless. Manchester United, come and get your boy back. We're done." A fifth continued:

"He plays like he belongs in five-a-side football. I just don’t understand how this guy even has fans with how little he shows in matches that matters."

"It’s abundantly clear that he’s a very limited player," another user concluded as it appears Sancho's future is still hanging in the balance as the business end of the season nears. The concern for Chelsea, though, is that their agreement with United ahead of the 2024/25 season is that they have an obligation to buy Sancho as long as the Blues finished 14th or higher in the Premier League.

With Enzo Maresca's side currently sitting inside the Champions League qualification places, it's unfathomable that they will crumble that much, which means Chelsea fans must get used to the sight of Sancho, whether they like it or loathe it.

