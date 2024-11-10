After Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Sunday evening, the Stamford Bridge crowd headed down to the tube station hoping they might have seen Robert Sanchez in a Blue shirt for the final time. The Spanish goalkeeper was too easily beaten at his near-post for Gabriel Martinelli's opener, with his performance labelled 'horrible' and some fans even demanding his sale.

The goalkeeping position is one that both Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have pinpointed as an area of weakness for Enzo Maresca to address if he's serious about taking the west London outfit back into contention for silverware. Regardless of these stern warnings, he's kept faith in his number one, but now it feels the end is near.

A late save to stop Arsenal finding a winner following Pedro Neto's first league goal for Chelsea also did very little to pull him away from online flak. With four goalkeepers to choose from, it'll be interesting to see if Maresca is forced a hand, as the likes of Filip Jorgensen and Marcus Bettinelli wait their turn. But it'll take a lot for Blues fans to change their mind.

Chelsea Fans Want Sanchez Sold

The Spaniard's luck has run dry and his own fans have had enough

After the Sky Sports punditry team pointed out that Martinelli's goal wasn't an easy one to put away, online reactions suggest that it wasn't the Brazilians gamble that paid off, but rather Sanchez's deficiencies that are at fault from a Chelsea point of view. He did get his hand to the ball, but it proved too weak of a save to keep it out.

The above comment was a popular opinion among other Chelsea fans, who have called for the glove-bearer to be moved on in the coming transfer window. While one fan said: "Robert Sanchez not good enough.... Get him gone. How are you a keeper at the top level and leaving your front post that open", another remarked: "Sell Robert Sanchez immediately."

Meanwhile, one other fan pointed out that Sanchez wasn't the only one to blame in the opener. But, ultimately, they agreed that he should go, concluding: "Shockingly poor goal to concede. Lavia dispossessed, Colwill playing everyone onside and Sanchez then telegraphs the near post shot. Again, a top keeper stops that, Mendy stops that, Petrovíc stops that. He needs to go."