Highlights Chelsea are the favorites to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and have already made contact for a potential deal.

Mo Salah is considering signing a new Liverpool contract because of the side's continued progress.

Aston Villa know they may need to move fast if they want to sign Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

Chelsea fear interest from Real Madrid for Victor Osimhen - but sources in Spain insist he is not currently a key target.

The Napoli striker has declared that he knows where he wants to move to, ahead of an expected transfer next summer. And Chelsea are favourites to sign him.

The Blues have had him on the radar across this season and have already been in early contact over a potential deal, through intermediaries.

Interest from Real Madrid has been mooted in the past as they consider how the future of their attack will look but sources are currently suggesting Osimhen - labelled as being a "superstar" by journalist Colin Millar on X - is not a prime candidate to be brought in.

How Chelsea's attackers compare to Osimhen in 23/24 League apps Goals Mins per goal Victor Osimhen 13 7 142.4 Nicolas Jackson 19 7 207.7 Armando Broja 13 1 455 Christopher Nkunku 3 1 130 Statistics according to WhoScored (as of 25/01/24)

Madrid have moved away from their old practice of splashing big sums on big opportunities that crop up in the market and are being much better planned in terms of how they recruit.

Spending over £100million on Osimhen has not been factored into that at this stage…giving Chelsea further hope as they prepare their pitch for the Nigerian goal machine.

Aston Villa need to be fast if they want to sign Nico Williams

Aston Villa will intensify their interest in Nico Williams - amid fears he’s about to be chased by some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Villa love the ball-carrying ability and final-third creativity of the Athletic Bilbao forward and have been trying to sign him across the past year.

That interest has never gone away but his status is rising in Spain and Villa know they are going to face fresh competition for him.

Williams, 21, scored a brilliant goal as Athletic Club beat Barcelona 4-2 on Wednesday night and he has a £43million release clause in his contract.

The Basque attachment to his club, where he plays alongside brother Inaki Williams, is another layer of difficulty in prising Williams away from Bilbao.

But Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and even Barcelona have varying levels of interest in him and if Villa are to win this race they will have to be smart…and fast.

Salah could be ready to sign new Liverpool contract

Mo Salah’s contract situation is coming back onto the agenda as the Egyptian works his way back to fitness.

Speculation continues around a projected move to Saudi Arabia yet sources claim there is still a chance he will sign another new deal at Anfield.

His contract expires at the end of this season and he has continued to show his importance to the side across this term as Liverpool positioned themselves to mount a title challenge.

He has 14 goals and eight assists in the English top-flight so far and faces a decision over his future before the end of the season.

Salah turns 32 in the summer and knows a huge payday is on the horizon if he opts for a switch to the Saudi Pro League yet Liverpool’s continued progress under Jurgen Klopp with him as a key player will lead to considerations over a prolonged stay.

A new deal is possible and there is a feeling that fresh discussions are not too far away.

Celtic will not be loaning Matt O'Riley to Atletico Madrid

Celtic are not interested in loan offers for Matt O’Riley.

Atletico Madrid have been linked with trying to sign him on a temporary deal that becomes permanent later on.

But that is of very little temptation to Celtic at a time when they are trying to hold off Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premier League and are counting on O’Riley as one of their key players.

His long-term future in Glasgow is uncertain, as a guaranteed big-money deal will be extremely difficult for them to ignore.

O’Riley knows he has other interest across Spain though, and also in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see how Atleti look to progress things in the next 48 hours.

Fulham may perform U-turn and keep Rodrigo Muniz

Fulham have been holding off attempts to lose Rodrigo Muniz until they decide on a new forward.

The Whites were expected to sign a new frontman this month but so far have not significantly progressed the deals that were being considered.

And in light of their Carabao Cup exit there is a growing feeling they may even hold off on signing a new one until the summer - when they would look to sign an Aleksandar Mitrovic replacement.

As such, Muniz is being held at Craven Cottage so they are not left short of attacking options.

Main interest comes from Brazil but Fulham are keeping offers from two clubs at arm's length for now.