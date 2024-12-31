Chelsea star Joao Felix has had an indifferent season at Stamford Bridge under Enzo Maresca in the current campaign, with a host of substitute appearances after moving to the club in August - but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that any January move won't be on the cards, with a decision on his future to come in the summer transfer window.

Felix has moved around Europe plenty in recent seasons, with his tenure at Atletico Madrid coming to an end in 2022 - and from there, whilst on the books in Spain, he's been at Chelsea and Barcelona on loan spells before a permanent move to London in the summer. But having again struggled to find a rewarding handful of minutes in west London, he could be on the move in the summer, sources state.

Sources: Felix Decision to Come in Summer

The Portuguese attacker is not enduring full minutes in the Premier League

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Chelsea are likely to keep hold of Felix in the January transfer window - with the club set to make a decision on his future in the summer instead.

The club are happy with how Felix has continued to conduct himself off the pitch despite a real lack of minutes under Maresca - with just three Premier League starts this season, coming in wins against Leicester City and Southampton alongside the loss against Ipswich Town on Monday evening.

Notably, they are the three clubs who occupy the relegation zone - and, as such, Felix has predominantly been used in cup competitions, excelling in the Europa Conference League. However, he has become slightly frustrated at the opportunities that he has faced, despite being included on Monday evening when he saw a goal ruled out by VAR at Portman Road.

Joao Felix's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 1 =7th Assists 1 =8th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =9th Shots Per Game 1.9 4th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 5th Match rating 6.59 13th

GIVEMESPORT recently reported on how recent talks were expected to address the issue, and a decision was to be made on whether there would be any scope for a January move. However, our understanding is now that the club are keen to keep working with Felix for the future, and that the Portuguese international isn't likely to force a move.

Felix will likely stay at Stamford Bridge for the time being, and there will be more vital and frank discussions in the summer if his situation doesn't improve by the end of May - though there is a possibility that he could feature more in the top-flight with a number of games to play across all competitions, alongside potential injuries to other players.

Felix Performed Well at Chelsea in First Spell at Club

The Portuguese star spent time with the club in 2023

Felix originally joined Chelsea on loan in the second half of the 2022-23 season, where he scored four goals in 16 Premier League games for the Blues under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard - though he spent last season at Barcelona, again on loan.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Felix has nine goals in 45 games for Portugal's national team.

10 goals in 44 games was a decent return for the former Benfica prodigy, but it wasn't enough for the Blaugrana to make his move permanent - thus landing a £42million transfer with Conor Gallagher going the other way for a similar fee.

It's been a steady season for Felix, who earns £170,000-per-week, scoring on his second debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he's not had many chances to impress since on domestic soil - and if his minutes don't improve, the 25-year-old may be forced to move elsewhere for the good of his career.

