Highlights Filip Jorgensen is relishing the challenge of battling with Robert Sanchez to be chosen as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper.

The Denmark Under-21 international has been gelling with his new teammates after completing a summer switch from Villarreal.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca's style of play suits Jorgensen as he is comfortable playing out from the back.

Filip Jorgensen has not been told he will be the new No.1 after joining Chelsea from Villarreal on a seven-year contract. The 22-year-old is set to vie with Robert Sanchez to be the Blues' starting goalkeeper, with each playing 45 minutes as Enzo Maresca's side registered a 3-0 pre-season win over Club America in Atlanta.

"Competition is always good," Jorgensen told GIVEMESPORT. "I came here to compete with him [Sanchez], and then, of course, the one who chooses is the manager. I'll try to do my best every day, get better, then at the end of the day, it's the manager who will decide who will play.

"Everyone has welcomed me very well, to be honest. Robert as well. He seems to be a very good guy, a good trainer, and I think we will compete [well]. A healthy competition. We will have good competition."

Maresca Persuaded Jorgensen to Join Blues

Goalkeeper sealed move despite penning new Villarreal contract

Chelsea paid £20.7m for Jorgensen, who only recently signed a new five-year deal at Villarreal. Although announced in June, Jorgensen actually agreed new terms in March, but a brief conversation with Maresca persuaded him to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

"We talked a bit, just very short," said Jorgensen, who was born in Sweden but is eligible for Denmark through his father and has been capped at Under-21 level. "He just asked how it was going and said that he wanted me to come here. I wanted to come as well. It was a short conversation just to get to know each other a little bit."

Jorgensen established himself as Villarreal’s starting shot-stopper last season, making 37 appearances in all competitions. From custodians aged 22 or younger, only Toulouse's Guillaume Restes played more minutes (3,780) than Jorgensen (3,598) in Europe's top five leagues last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only four of the 63 goals that Filip Jorgensen conceded in the 2023/24 LaLiga campaign were shots from outside the penalty area

In his career to date, Jorgensen has played 44 senior games and conceded 75 goals, keeping only seven clean sheets. But last campaign he also made a LaLiga-high 143 saves, with Girona's Paulo Gazzaniga (125) a distant second, showcasing what a proficient shot-stopper he is.

"It's true [I made the most saves]," Jorgensen said. "It's not bad. I also have to say that we conceded a lot of goals, but it was a good season and I'm happy."

West Londoners' Style of Play Will Suit Jorgensen

Shot-stopper is comfortable playing out from the back

Jorgensen is a perfect fit for Maresca's possession-heavy style. The Chelsea head coach views his goalkeeper as essential in the build up and Jorgensen loves using his feet and is a natural at it. Last season, he had a short-pass accuracy of 99% and connected with 62% of his long passes as well. His distribution is quick and creative.

Chelsea will be confident Jorgensen can both improve further and grow in value, and there may be no rush to have him replace Sanchez immediately, given the Spanish keeper is also a fine fit for Maresca's system and has looked sharp in pre-season.

Sanchez did average five long balls per 90 minutes last season, and Maresca will want that number to come down slightly, but he is also accustomed to playing as an advanced custodian and believes he has got the right qualities to keep Jorgensen out of the Chelsea side.

"The goalkeeper here needs to 'have a pair' and show a bit of personality. I think I am the right guy for that," he told talkSPORT. "[It's about] just being a bit different to what a normal goalkeeper is like, you need to have a bit of arrogance, hold the ball, show a bit, and like I said, 'have a pair' and show a bit of quality."

Filip Jorgensen's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Robert Sanchez Filip Jorgensen Robert Sanchez Save percentage 72.2 70.5 Clean sheet percentage 16.7 18.8 Shots on target faced 5.69 4.91 Saves 3.97 3.27 Goals against 1.75 1.57 Statistics correct as of 02/08/2024

Djordje Petrovic is a deeper goalkeeper, and although he became Chelsea's No.1 under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, the Serbian could now find himself sold between now and the end of the window. A minor knock kept Petrovic out of the pre-season tour of the United States, and he has now been offered to Genoa as well as clubs in Germany and Portugal.

Jorgensen Has No Major Expectations at Stamford Bridge

Jackson could help 22-year-old settle in new surroundings

Jorgensen has arrived with huge potential, but is a grounded character and thus hasn't come to Stamford Bridge with any instant expectations other than bedding in quickly.

"In Spain, we always try to build from the back and try to play with the goalkeeper, so I would say I’m pretty confident with that," he said. "Now, obviously, I have some knowledge of how the manager wants to play, but [the move has] been very quick. I've seen some videos, I trained [on Tuesday] and I’m looking forward to getting to know his style of play better."

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson will be able to help Jorgensen find his feet since the pair played together at Villarreal and are understood to be close friends. Jorgensen also knows Ben Brereton Diaz, who has just joined Southampton, and has been speaking to some other Premier League players about English culture as he looks to settle both personally and professionally.

Chelsea weren't the only club interested in Jorgensen. He had multiple options this summer. Newcastle United made an exploratory inquiry but never placed an offer, and Marseille were also keen, but Jorgensen was clear on where his future lay.

"When Chelsea called, there was no doubt for me," he said. "The club [Villarreal] and my agent, they knew it was Chelsea where I wanted to go to, so I’m very happy. [There was other interest from] some Premier League clubs, but the most serious was from France.

"Finally, I've taken the first steps [at Chelsea]. I'm very happy. Now I have to keep building and getting to know the players better."

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore and FBref