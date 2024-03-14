Highlights Chelsea reported a pre-tax loss of £90.1m for 2022-23 which was a significant decrease, but questions remain about compliance with financial regulations.

Despite the losses, Chelsea's annual turnover reached a record high of £512.5m due to the lifting of sanctions on the club.

Saudi Arabia could once again be a solution rather than a threat for Chelsea when it comes to player sales this summer.

Chelsea reported a pre-tax loss of £90.1m for the 12-month period ending June 30, 2023. That’s down from £121.4m in the previous financial year.

Both figures raise questions as to whether Chelsea can remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules and UEFA’s Financial Fair Play.

It’s not all bad news, though, because Chelsea’s annual turnover also rose to a record £512.5m, catalysed by sanctions being lifted on the club due to former owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea’s parent company, BlueCo 22, also declared a pre-tax loss for the year ending June 30, 2023, of £678.2m. This number was attributed in large part to “investment in Chelsea men’s and women’s playing squads”, but it also factors in the acquisition of Ligue 1 club Strasbourg for £64.9m.

On the one hand, the pre-tax Chelsea losses have decreased. Flash back to 2021/22, before Clearlake-Boehly took charge, and Chelsea lost £156m. It should be noted, however, that this year was a bit of an anomaly due to sanctions on the club due to Roman Abramovich and Covid.

All three years have been submitted to the Premier League and Chelsea remain compliant with domestic financial regulations to date hence why they avoided any charges, unlike Nottingham Forest and Everton.

But with Chelsea braced for the potential of no European football in 2024/25, and 2025 Club World Cup income not declarable until 2025/26, player sales are going to prove important if Chelsea want a productive summer.

Over time, Chelsea’s model may become less reliant on outgoings, especially when Stamford Bridge is either developed or a new stadium built; but the financial benefits of either move won’t be seen before 2030 at the earliest.

For the year ending June 30, 2023, Chelsea generated profits on "disposal of player registrations and fixed assets" of £142.2m, and had they not done so the latest financial report would be far more concerning.

Chelsea’s owners have also lowered the wage bill with incomings now averaging around £70k-per-week and big earners like Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante and Roma loanee Romelu Lukaku (at least for now) off the books.

Chelsea insist they are within the Premier League’s allowed losses of £105m over a three-year monitoring period, and there is even some wiggle room to spend this summer. This is because despite the pre-tax numbers, clubs can make significant expenditure deductions including for their women’s team and academy, and there are allowable Covid-adjustments for the 2020/21 accounting year.

As of now, Chelsea don’t feel at risk of profit and sustainability sanctions. But on the football side, their model requires another big spend since they are entering into the final summer of a four-window plan.

Having not added any players in January, Chelsea won’t want financial concerns to stop them moving freely in the market. This is why they may look to bring in £100m+ in player sales to not only balance the books but give them more leeway to move in the market.

It is clear revenue will be impacted in the next financial year by the lack of European football this season, and next year’s books start to reflect over £400m on high-profile signings including club-record signing Moises Caicedo, who joined from Brighton for £115m. Not all of this appears in one chunk, or is attributed to one year, due to amortisation (spreading the transfer fee over the contract length).

The summer 2023 sale of Mason Mount to Manchester United for an initial £50m is the kind of outgoing that Chelsea know helps make their books look healthier. And that’s why Conor Gallagher could yet be sold this summer for a similar number despite his excellent form.

The worry, however, is this kind of transfer may not be easy to facilitate before the June 30 cut-off, especially in a summer where many top European players may want to wait until after Euro 2024 before determining their future.

Chelsea have also budgeted to receive £28m for Lewis Hall, who is close to triggering his obligation-to-buy clause to join Newcastle permanently. Chelsea don't doubt this will happen even though it's not quite official yet.

Ian Maatsen, who is on loan at Dortmund, is valued at £35m. Lukaku and Fulham loanee Armando Broja are also expected to command similar fees. Trevoh Chalobah and potentially Marc Cucurella are also for sale.

So Chelsea have options to bring in around £100m, but may have to move fast, or resign themselves to a more modest summer, which goes against their ideal football plans.

Victor Osimhen is a top target, but Napoli will demand his £100m+ release clause is paid, and the Nigerian striker is looking for £250k-per-week in wages. Chelsea will have to find a way to fund this otherwise PSG, who have freed up €200m-gross from Kylian Mbappe’s departure, might have the edge.

Chelsea would ideally like a centre-back and a full-back, and if Gallagher was to be sold they may even feel they are one midfielder short.

It’s tough to see them strengthening in all these areas unless several players are sold. It’s also why links with Athletic Club winger Nico Williams are unlikely to result in a transfer.

Although it's true Chelsea have scouted the talented the 21-year-old, a winger is not the kind of position I would expect the club to reinforce over more pressing areas unless a more cost-effective option presents itself.

Plus, Raheem Sterling remains committed to Chelsea and Mykhailo Mudryk isn’t expected to be sold despite some suggestions.

It is likely Chelsea are less concerned about rules breaches and more worried they may simply have to depart from some targets since their current losses, and the inflated market, could mean rethinking their summer strategy. That's why manager Maurico Pochettino has said he plans to talk to the sporting directors in the coming weeks to better understand the situation.

Ideally, Chelsea would like to free up enough funds to bring in an elite striker and a couple of other names, but to do this and stay within the rules they may need some big fees.

Whether it's Osimhen, or a cheaper option like Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko who has a £42m release clause, it's hard to see Chelsea staying under £200m if they sign a striker and also strengthen in defence.

On paper, this is feasible given quite a few Chelsea players are admired, but several other Premier League clubs (arguably the most likely to match Chelsea's asking prices) are in the same boat financially-speaking, potentially creating a summer that’s less of a buyer’s market than usual. It’s perhaps also why many clubs are realising Saudi Arabia is not so much a threat as a solution.

Away from just Chelsea, it’s worth understanding the BlueCo losses as well in a bit more detail. It is normal for the group’s pre-tax loss of £678.2m, although significantly impacted by Chelsea, to also be down to other holding company costs and purchase price accounting that drives amortisation.

Under UK accounting practices, when a business acquires another business – like BlueCo did with Chelsea in May 2022 – it is necessary to revalue the new asset at the time of purchase based on market not historical book value, and only in the accounts of the purchaser. This is called Purchase Price Allocation (PPA). If the market value is greater than the book value then amortisation charges will increase. Put in simple terms, you would expect BlueCo to be less profitable than any one of its clubs.

The numbers aren’t easy to digest, but the overriding takeaway is Chelsea’s business model is currently heavily reliant on player sales. Yet Chelsea’s football project is still heavily reliant on player acquisitions. So the key question is; can Chelsea get who they need this summer without falling foul of the financial rules, and who might have to be sold in order to do so?

It’s a complicated situation and although club sources stress they are calm about it all and don’t anticipate any charges or punishments, it seems that big-spending and big-sales appear to go hand-in-hand at Chelsea right now. This means there are almost two deadlines this summer: an outgoings one of June 30 and then the traditional Deadline Day for incomings. And we may only know the extent of Chelsea's financial muscle this summer after June 30.