Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure to bring success to the Blues but finds his side stranded in mid-table in the Premier League.

Co-owner Todd Boehly's heavy spending hasn't resulted in any trophies as of yet.

Chelsea’s financial position is healthier than what is being reported in the media at Stamford Bridge, as journalist Ben Jacobs considers the possibility of a Conor Gallagher sale.

The Blues’ have spent heavily during co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly’s two seasons at the club and will be wary of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has endured a difficult 2023/24 season in west London, with the club sitting mid-table in the Premier League after losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool in February. Chelsea have been prone to wasting money on failed transfers over the past four transfer windows and may need to reconsider their strategy to bring success to the club.

Chelsea’s heavy spending since 2022

Chelsea have endured a tumultuous few years on and off the pitch following Boehly’s takeover of the club ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window. The American businessman’s first significant action in charge at Stamford Bridge was to relieve Thomas Tuchel of his duties as head coach in September 2022.

The same month, Chelsea confirmed the appointment of Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter. The Englishman didn’t last long in charge in west London, finding himself sacked in April 2023, with Frank Lampard taking interim charge until the end of the 2022/23 season. A 12th-placed Premier League finish wasn’t enough to give the former midfielder a crack at the job on a full-time basis, with Pochettino appointed ahead of the current campaign.

However, the South American has struggled in the dugout this term, with the Blues almost sure to miss out on Champions League football for a second consecutive season. That is despite Chelsea securing the signature of Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo in a deal worth £115m, a British record transfer fee.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have spent just over £400m on transfer fees during the 2023/24 season.

Boehly has spent over £1bn during his four windows at Chelsea but has yet to see a remote return on his investment, with no European football or trophies to show for his money. Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (27th February) that Pochettino’s job at Stamford Bridge is safe until the summer. The 52-year-old will know he must inspire a turnaround at Chelsea; otherwise, he will face the same eventual fate as Tuchel and Potter.

Mauricio Pochettino - Premier League record Matches 281 Wins 142 Draws 66 Losses 73 Goals For 487 Goals Against 313 Manager of the Month awards 4

Ben Jacobs - Outgoings will be a ‘big focus’ for Chelsea this summer

Jacobs reveals that sources close to Chelsea indicate that the club are in a healthier financial position than what is being speculated in the media. However, the journalist suggests that players like Conor Gallagher may have to be sold if the right offer comes in. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“We see in the media that Chelsea are struggling financially or will struggle if they don't get European football. But those close to Chelsea have consistently indicated that the margins, financially speaking, are healthier than perhaps is suggested in the media. “Undoubtedly, outgoings will be a big focus for Chelsea this summer. I don't think there's one name they feel they must be forced into selling. It's just a case of trying to get early outgoings before the cut-off for profit and sustainability. It's not a case of forcing Gallagher out of the club. But because his contract is winding down, and he’ll only have a year left come summer, if the right offer comes in and no contract is agreed, then Chelsea will consider sales.”

Though Chelsea are said to be in a better financial position than what is being reported, the club will still be wary of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and, therefore, may have to sanction sales this summer. Conor Gallagher is one player to look out for in the coming months, with the 24-year-old having less than 18 months remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

As an academy graduate, the England international’s sale would represent pure profit and put the club in a healthier position regarding profit and sustainability rules. According to the MailOnline, Chelsea will want a minimum of £50m for Gallagher’s services this summer.

Journalist Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (18th February) that the Epsom-born star would be considered a ‘dream signing’ at Tottenham Hotspur. Gallagher has been identified at Hotspur Way as an ideal player who would suit Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Chelsea don’t want to lose Gallagher’s services, but they may be forced into a sale if he hasn’t signed a new contract at the opening of the 2024 summer transfer window.

