Chelsea emerged victorious in a narrow 2-1 victory against Newcastle United, but the Blues are poised to be hit with bad news after setting an unwanted Premier League record. The west London outfit are reportedly at risk of being slapped with a £75,000 fine as they picked up six bookings against the Magpies.

Enzo Maresca's men got back to winning ways after defeat at Anfield last week, with goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer sealing all three points. Alexander Isak had pulled Eddie Howe's men level in the first-half, but the loss leaves the Geordies sitting 12th in the table.

Robert Sanchez, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto and Christopher Nkunku were all shown a yellow card along with manager Maresca. Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail has reported that a fine is heading the way of the Stamford Bridge outfit - to the tune of £75,000 for being shown six or more bookings in three Premier League matches in the same season.

The other two games came against Nottingham Forest before the last international break and Bournemouth earlier in the campaign. This takes the total amount the club has forked out on these fines to an eye-watering £150,000.

Money to be Reinvested

The FA will look to make the best use of the received fines

Despite setting an unwanted disciplinary record, it was later stated that the Chelsea games in question 'didn’t carry a particularly 'dirty' feel inside the stadiums.' This is due to multiple 'unnecessary cautions from the referees involved'.

While that will bring Chelsea no consolation, it has been stated by the FA that the money received for the fine will be 'reinvested back into the game'. It's a significant amount of money to be put to good use and won't make a huge dent in the Blues' coffers in the grand scheme of things.