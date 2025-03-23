Frank Lampard’s tenure in charge of Chelsea, between 2019 and 2021, was full of ups and downs (more of the latter, in fairness) – but irrespective of his lack of success on the other side of the white line, it’s not unfair to say that he set the tone with a fine list.

During his playing days, the London-born ace – who is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history – endeared himself to the Stamford Bridge faithful as, in his 648-outing career, he plundered 211 goals and 146 assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frank Lampard is Chelsea’s all-time top goal scorer with 211 strikes to his name – ahead of Bobby Tambling (194) and Didier Drogba (164).

Lampard, as a player, was on the books of Chelsea when they were challenging for all manner of silverware and when the likes of the enigmatic Jose Mourinho struck the perfect combination between being a true tactician and a stubborn disciplinarian.

In an attempt to emulate the self-proclaimed Special One’s successful stint at the club, Lampard spared no punches with his difficult-to-follow fines list, which Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta and N’Golo Kante were forced to adhere to.

Lampard’s Fine List During Chelsea Stewardship

The ex-Blues manager's fines ranged from £500 to £20,000