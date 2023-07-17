Chelsea now view Dusan Vlahovic as their ideal Romelu Lukaku replacement, but are currently put off from making a move for the Juventus man, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Galetti suggested the Blues are willing to bring him to the club this summer, but will need specific areas of the deal to change, if they're to make a move.

Chelsea transfer news - Dusan Vlahovic

Much like they were last summer, Chelsea are once again taking the summer transfer window by storm.

With numerous incomings and outgoings having already been sanctioned at Stamford Bridge, the Premier League side are once more on the lookout for fresh talent.

This time it's to replace the wantaway Lukaku, who according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, will not travel with the club on their pre-season tour to the United States.

Instead, it's claimed the Belgian international is set to leave Chelsea, despite the proposed deal with Inter Milan collapsing.

Interest, Romano claims, still exists from Saudi Arabian clubs, while Paris Saint-Germain could also spring a move for the ex-Manchester United and Everton striker.

While that rumbles on in the background, co-owner Todd Boehly and manager Mauricio Pochettino remain focused on sourcing a replacement, with Vlahovic currently the man looking most likely to come in.

Reports in Italy have indicated a move for Vlahovic is forthcoming, but first Chelsea must be certain about which players are being sold for cash, in order to not fall short of FFP.

As such, the Blues are locked into discussions over a fee for the Serbian striker, with Juventus said to be standing firm on their asking price.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Vlahovic to Chelsea?

Admitting that the interest was genuine from Chelsea's side, Italian journalist Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that further negotiations with Juventus are planned for this week.

On the 23-year-old marksman, Galetti said: “Vlahovic could leave Juventus this summer after only one year and a half.

"We already revealed his possible move weeks ago and now that the transfer market session is getting to the heart, this option appears to be increasingly concrete with Chelsea the ones that are moving towards the Serbian player.

"The first contacts between the Blues and Juventus have already taken place in recent days: Bianconeri have confirmed that the price tag of Dusan is set at around €80 million.

"Probably too high at the moment, even if a new meeting is scheduled for Vlahovic during the week.”

What's next for Chelsea?

As alluded to earlier, ensuring the sale of Lukaku remains a priority for Boehly and Co. as the season edges closer, with the 30-year-old hellbent on leaving Chelsea.

Elsewhere though, the capital club are showing no signs of slowing down in the market, with 90min reporting Rayan Cherki is high up on their list of targets.

The wonderkid has shone while playing for Lyon in Ligue 1 and Chelsea are said to be confident of securing a deal worth £30 million this summer.

Whereas Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea, as a deal for the South American gem looks increasingly likely.