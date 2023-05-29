Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly's struggles this season aren't a surprise and his days might be numbered with the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Koulibaly joined Chelsea for £33 million from Napoli last year and earns £160,000 per week, as per Sky Sports, but has failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge during his debut season.

Chelsea news - Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly made only 20 Premier League starts for Chelsea this season and will face a real battle for a place in Pochettino's side given the wealth of centre-back options the Blues currently possess.

Levi Colwill, who has impressed on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, will return to the club, joining Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah as central defenders. To make matters worse for Koulibaly, Pochettino is likely to revert to playing with a back four, as he did throughout the majority of his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

With Koulibaly's best years likely behind him at the age of 31, he may well become one of the victims of Chelsea's bloated squad and reckless transfer spending and be moved on come the summer window.

What has Crook said about Koulibaly and Chelsea?

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "It's not worked out for him. And I'm not surprised, actually. I was a bit suspicious of the signing because Koulibaly got linked to the Premier League every transfer window and nobody signed him, and I thought 'well, why is that?' I think we see why now.

"Pochettino will want to implement a younger, more dynamic team and I'm not sure Koulibaly fits the bill for that."

Is Koulibaly's time at Chelsea over?

Not necessarily. Despite his lacklustre performances for Chelsea this season, Koulibaly is still a top quality centre-back and it is worth pointing out that no Chelsea player has performed well this season bar maybe Reece James during the first half of the campaign.

With Thiago Silva potentially returning to Brazil to play for Fluminense this summer, Koulibaly's experience could be a vital element in any new backline. Colwill (20), Badiashile (22), Chalobah (23) and Fofana (22) are all still developing as players and could benefit from playing alongside the Senegalese captain.

Pochettino may also grant the majority of his squad a clean slate to impress him in training and during pre-season, rather than judge the players on their performances this year. Koulibaly's time may not quite be up yet, but he'll have to work very hard to stick around.