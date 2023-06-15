Chelsea's focus is on signing Brighton & Hove Albion star Moisés Caicedo, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are being linked with a few midfielders, but the transfer expert says the 21-year-old is their priority right now.

Chelsea transfer news — Moisés Caicedo

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Caicedo is a "top target" for Chelsea this summer.

The west London club face having to pay a huge fee, though, with Football Insider reporting that Brighton want £80m in total for the Ecuadorian.

As well as Caicedo, Chelsea are also said to be interested in Southampton's Roméo Lavia.

According to the Evening Standard, the Premier League outfit have the Belgian youngster on their radar.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Moisés Caicedo and Chelsea?

Romano says Chelsea's eyes are currently on Caicedo but has suggested that Arsenal, who are concentrating on signing Declan Rice, are also in the picture.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's true that Chelsea's focus is now on Caicedo as a player in that [midfield] position, and I think Arsenal will go step by step. It's not easy to negotiate for two top players at the same moment."

Why has Moisés Caicedo been such a success in the Premier League?

Caicedo arrived at Brighton as an unknown prospect, joining from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for just £4m in 2021, as reported by BBC Sport.

However, it has not taken him long to adapt to English football, with his former manager Graham Potter believing that he has all the attributes needed to play at the top.

"It doesn’t surprise me that people are looking at him because he is playing at a fantastic level," the ex-Brighton boss was quoted as saying by The Argus last year when discussing speculation surrounding Caicedo's future.

"As soon as you do research on him, you realise he is a top kid, great person, young, playing in the Premier League, has all the attributes to play at the very, very highest level."

One of Caicedo's biggest strengths is undoubtedly his tackling. According to WhoScored, the Ecuador international made 2.7 tackles per game last season, the highest average in the Seagulls' squad.

That ability to win the ball back alone is helping him to be a success in the top flight and makes it no surprise that he is being chased by the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Mikel Arteta.