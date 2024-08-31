David Datro Fofana is still expected to leave Chelsea this summer despite the UK transfer window coming to a close, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The young Blues forward had interest from Sunderland and Hoffenheim on Deadline Day but no move materialised.

Fofana Set to Leave Stamford Bridge

Some European windows still open

Fofana signed for Chelsea during the 2023 January transfer window but has found opportunities hard to come by, managing only four appearances for the west London club.

He spent last season out on loan, first with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga and then relegation-destined Burnley in the Premier League, managing four goals for the latter.

It seems the plan was to send Fofana out on loan again during the final hours of Deadline Day. Sunderland Nation reported on Sunderland's interest in signing the 21-year-old in a temporary deal, while both Fabrizio Romano and Nizaar Kinsella have retrospectively reported on a late move to either Hoffenheim or the Stadium of Light collapsing late on Friday night. Romano told his followers on X...

"David Datro Fofana still expected to leave Chelsea in the next days. Turkey, Greece, Portugal, Saudi and Holland among markets being explored to pick best option. Hoffenheim and Sunderland opened talks to sign Datro on Deadline Day but negotiations collapsed."

Romano also mentioned a number of countries with transfer windows that are still open, namely Greece, Portugal, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia - whose windows all close on Monday September 2nd - and Turkey, who can continue to do business until September 13th. So the potential is certainly there for Fofana to seal a move despite the UK window slamming shut.

Young Forward Unlikely to Make it at Chelsea

Blues' stance speaks volumes about his future

It's not clear whether Kinsella and Romano are referring to a loan move or a permanent exit, although neither should be completely ruled out. The fact Chelsea are open to parting with Fofana despite lacking a centre-forward who can compete with Nicolas Jackson for a spot in the starting XI says a lot about how they rate the Ivory Coast international at this time, even if he is still very much a developing talent.

While Fofana's return of four goals and one assist for a Burnley side that sleepwalked into relegation last season shouldn't be dismissed, there wasn't too much evidence to suggest he should be challenging himself at a higher level at this stage of his career. A spell in the Championship or a mid-table team in a top flight with lesser quality than the Premier League feels like a good fit for him, where he can get minutes and further establish himself.

Chelsea appear open to selling most players for profit if opportunity allows and having been signed for an initial £11m, Fofana seems to fall into that category as a young player whose profile they can boost and then demand a bigger fee for.

That said, considering the managerial turnaround at Chelsea, there is always the possibility that Enzo Maresca doesn't last and the next manager sees something they like in Fofana. But certainly for this season, the youngster needs to find first-team football in order to progress and that seems unlikely to be offered to him at Stamford Bridge.