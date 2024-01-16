Highlights Chelsea are considering bringing in additional reinforcements, potentially in attack, to improve their disappointing goal-scoring record and secure a spot in the Champions League.

The current striker options at Chelsea, including Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja, have struggled to consistently find the back of the net, making a new striker a priority for the club.

Chelsea are still assessing the situation and waiting to understand the extent of Christopher Nkunku's fitness before making a decision on signing a new striker.

Chelsea could be in the market for a new forward with Christopher Nkunku struggling for fitness, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on their potential pursuit of a new striker.

The Blues have experienced a disappointing beginning to the campaign, finding themselves in mid-table and facing dwindling prospects of securing a spot in the Champions League for the next season. Despite regular lacklustre performances, there are indications that Mauricio Pochettino will receive support in the January transfer window, as Chelsea considers bringing in additional reinforcements, potentially in attack.

Nicolas Jackson was brought to the club in the summer transfer window, but the former Villarreal man has found consistency hard to come by. Nkunku missed a large part of the campaign but recently returned to action, which could have been the answer to Chelsea's goalscoring problems, but he's suffered a setback in his recovery and is on the treatment table once again.

Chelsea might need a striker in January

When Todd Boehly arrived at Stamford Bridge he focused Chelsea's recruitment on signing young, up-and-coming talent from around the world. Although it's a strategy that has worked for many clubs in the Premier League, after a disappointing season last time out, there is certainly an argument that they needed players who were more likely to make an immediate impact. Instead, Pochettino is working primarily with a squad who are having to adapt to the Premier League at a young age.

Chelsea's striker options Stats Jackson Broja Nkunku Appearances 16 (3) 6 (7) 1(2) Goals 7 1 1 Assists 2 0 0 Shots Per Game 2.4 1 1.7 Dribbles Per Game 1.3 1 0 Match rating 6.86 6.32 6.40 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 16/01/2024

Although Jackson has found the back of the net on seven occasions in the Premier League, three of those goals came in one game against Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the season, with Ange Postecoglou's side going down to nine men. The Senegalese international has also struck just once since November and is far from clinical enough if Chelsea want to be competing for Champions League places. Armando Broja is still adapting to life at Stamford Bridge after a serious injury, while Nkunku is struggling to stay fit.

Speaking on their potential pursuit of a new striker, with Nkunku possibly on the treatment table and Jackson away with his country at the African Cup of Nations, Pochettino admitted the club will assess the situation...

“It’s true that now in the next few days, we are going to see the situation. That’s why I told you that I am a little worried. I still don’t have all the information about whether he is going to be available or not for a small initial period. We need to be very clinical to take some decisions to think and see how we fix the problem.”

Fabrizio Romano - Chelsea situation still quiet

Romano has suggested that Chelsea are yet to make a decision on signing a new striker as they wait to understand the extent of Nkunku's fitness. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"No decision yet from what I'm hearing. It's obvious to have links because also many agents and intermediaries are trying to find out what the situation of the club is and offering opportunities to look at potential names or candidates for Chelsea's new number nine. But at the moment the situation is still quiet because they are waiting to understand when Christopher Nkunku will be ready and what the best solution is for Mauricio Pochettino."

Chelsea could target Championship star

It's understood that Southampton might consider cashing in on right-back Kyle Walker-Peters in the January transfer window, with the former Tottenham Hotspur defender attracting interest. The 26-year-old, who is capable of playing on either side of defence, is a previous target for Chelsea and he could provide competition and cover at full-back for the Blues.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea could enter the race to secure his signature due to the fitness problems of Reece James. Crook adds that there is no sign of him signing a new contract at St Mary's Stadium, so Russell Martin's side could consider offloading the defender with there likely to be interest from the Premier League.