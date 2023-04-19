Chelsea “have gone backwards” under the management of interim head coach Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The former Blues legend was appointed to replace Graham Potter until the end of the season.

Chelsea manager news – Frank Lampard

It’s been an awful start to life back in the Chelsea dugout for Lampard, with the 44-year-old losing all four of his matches in charge so far.

Premier League defeats at the expense of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion were compounded by the Blues’ Champions League exit to Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage after 2-0 defeats home and away sealed the club’s fate in Europe this season.

Journalist Dean Jones has questioned Lampard’s decision to hand goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga the armband in the side’s 2-1 home defeat of Brighton last weekend in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT.

And Taylor believes that the interim manager’s team selection against Brighton was “mind-blowing”, even if the clash with Real Madrid this week took priority.

What has Taylor said about Chelsea and Lampard?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it’s safe to say that the team have gone backwards under Lampard in the past few weeks.

“I saw the comments from Lampard about the players not being fit enough and things like that.

“But the lineup against Brighton was just mind-blowing to me.

“I know the Real Madrid game took preference, but if I’m the manager, I'd want to be getting a good result against Brighton going into that game, so you’re full of confidence having scored a couple of goals.”

What next for Chelsea and Lampard?

Behind the scenes, Chelsea will be working on appointing a full-time successor to Potter, with Lampard expected to leave Stamford Bridge again at the end of the season.

The Blues sit ten points behind seventh-placed Brighton with just seven fixtures to play, indicating that any form of European football next season for the west London outfit now looks an unlikely prospect.

Lampard’s side face a fixtureless weekend, with their clash with Manchester United postponed due to the latter’s participation in the FA Cup semi-finals, meaning Chelsea’s next match is a west London derby at Brentford next Wednesday.

The following mid-week sees the Blues take on current league leaders Arsenal, with the side’s fixture list not getting any easier towards the end of the campaign.

Therefore, it looks as though Lampard’s second spell in charge of the club, where he became a legend as a player, is set to end in another damp squib as Chelsea work on rebuilding their confidence ahead of a campaign without continental football next season.