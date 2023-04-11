Chelsea will begin to worry if interim manager Frank Lampard cannot rouse the current crop of players at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Blues head coach has been given the job until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter earlier this month.

Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers was not the start Lampard wanted on his return to west London.

The result leaves the Blues sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table with eight games remaining.

The 44-year-old’s attention will quickly turn to Wednesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg at Real Madrid, representing the club’s last chance at a trophy this season.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea co-chairman Todd Boehly is planning a ‘mass clear out’ at Stamford Bridge this summer after the American owner spent over £500m in transfer fees throughout the last two transfer windows.

And the journalist believes that “it really is time to worry” if Lampard cannot get an emotional spark out of the Blues squad, with motivation being the “biggest thing in his locker.”

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Lampard?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “If Lampard has struggled to get an emotional spark out of this team, then it really is time to worry.

“The biggest thing in his locker is that he can rouse a group of players.

“He hasn't done it in his first match, and they've lost. So then, very quickly, it comes back down to coaching.”

What next for Chelsea and Lampard?

After Chelsea’s initial meeting with Real Madrid, the Blues welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge, looking to salvage a spot in the Premier League’s top seven and the likely Europa League/Europa Conference League qualification that comes with it.

Following the second leg of their Champions League tie with the La Liga giants, Lampard’s side welcome inter-city rivals Brentford before a trip to league leaders Arsenal rounds off a tough month of fixtures for the struggling side.

If Chelsea’s defeat at Wolves is anything to go by, then Lampard has a difficult task in securing a top-half finish for an underperforming side.

But the club legend will hope he can rely on some of the top-class talents at his disposal to see him through to the end of the season, in a bid to achieve a respectable top-flight finsih for the club.