Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard is “motivating himself” to stake a claim for the permanent position of head coach at Stamford Bridge, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 44-year-old will take over managerial duties with the Blues squad until the end of the season.

Chelsea manager news – Frank Lampard

On Thursday afternoon, Chelsea confirmed that Lampard had taken over as interim manager after Graham Potter was relieved of his duties following last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Aston Villa.

The former Blues boss was sacked under the previous ownership regime in January 2021 but will again be in the dugout as the west London outfit travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Following the announcement of Lampard’s appointment, co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali stated (via Chelsea’s official club website): “As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season.

“We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line.”

And Phillips believes that Lampard is aiming to “give it his all” as he looks to secure the permanent position past the conclusion of this season.

What has Phillips said about Chelsea and Lampard?

Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: “Although he's going to be a caretaker manager, I'm actually told that Lampard is motivating himself, and he's seeing it as the long-term.

“He knows he's coming in as an interim, but his motivation is that he wants to put himself forward for the permanent position and do a good job.

“He’s coming in as a caretaker temporarily until the end of the season, and that will be the official line we hear.

“But in Lampard’s mind, he wants to give it his all and hopefully stay past the end of this season.”

What next for Chelsea and Lampard?

Though Saturday’s clash at Wolves will be the first task on Lampard’s agenda, all eyes will look towards next Wednesday’s trip to Real Madrid as Chelsea look to gain the upper hand in the first of their two-legged Champions League quarter-final with the current holders.

The Blues then welcome Brighton & Hove Albion before the Spanish giants visit Stamford Bridge for the decisive clash of their last-eight affair.

Domestically, Lampard will hope to secure a place in the Premier League’s top seven, which could be enough to secure a spot in next season’s Europa Conference League, dependent on who wins the FA Cup.

And a successful end to the campaign will strengthen Lampard’s claim to be the club’s next long-term manager, should Boehly and Eghbali decide to give the Blues legend another chance at managing the Stamford Bridge outfit permanently.