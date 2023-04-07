Frank Lampard has completed a surprise return to Chelsea as interim manager following Graham Potter’s sacking.

Potter was dismissed on April 2 after less than seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino were all reportedly in the frame to replace Potter, but the Blues have decided to put Lampard in charge of the team until the end of the season.

Lampard, Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer who returns for his second spell as manager, was originally sacked by the west London outfit in January 2021 after 18 months as head coach.

The 44-year-old was also dismissed by Everton in January 2023 after less than a year in the job at Goodison Park.

But few - if any - people know Chelsea as well as Lampard, who was seen in the stands watching the team’s 0-0 draw against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

“It’s a pretty easy decision,” the Premier League legend told reporters during a press conference on Thursday. “This is my club. I have a lot of emotions and feelings. I’ve come with a belief I can come and help the cause until the end of the season. I’ll give my utmost to give the fans what they want.”

Lampard's fines system at Chelsea leaked online

During Lampard’s first spell at Chelsea, his fines system for the 2019-20 season was leaked and posted online.

The notice, which was framed and hung on the wall, showed a list of eye-watering fines that Chelsea’s players were punished with if they failed to abide by Lampard’s rules.

Let’s take a closer look at the fines:

1. Late for Match day / First Team departure - £2,500.⠀

2. Late for Report Time for training (plus £2,500 for every 15 minutes thereafter) - £2,500.⠀

3. Late in gym for pre activation - £1,000.⠀

4. Late for Treatment - £2,500.⠀

5. Late for Team Meetings - £500 per minute.⠀

6. Late for start of training - £20,000.⠀

7. Phone ringing during Team meal or meeting - £1,000.⠀

8. Reporting in the wrong attire / kit for Team Travel and Match days - £1,000.⠀

9. Not travelling back on Team coach post match, without giving 48 hours notice to the Manager or an Assistant manager - £5,000.⠀

10. Refusal or not turning up for corporate / community duties - £5,000.⠀

11. Not reporting illness or injury before day off or 1 hour 30 minutes before training - £10,000.⠀

12. Late for medical appointments - £2,500.⠀

Underneath the list of fines, in all caps, was a clear message: “All fines to be paid within 14 days, after which any fine outstanding will be doubled”.

Ouch.

All the money generated from player fines was then put towards team activities and charitable bodies.

The notice also said that players must adhere to five more internal rules including body composition targets to be met, and agents not being allowed in the training ground.

Here’s the notice in full, signed and dated by Lampard himself.

It seems likely that Lampard will impose the same list of fines during his second spell as Chelsea manager, based on the fact that his fines system was also used at Everton.

Note for all of Chelsea’s current players: don’t step out of line under Lampard because it’ll certainly cost you!