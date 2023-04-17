Chelsea could do with a manager like Jurgen Klopp at Stamford Bridge, journalist Simon Phillips has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Interim head coach Frank Lampard will be in charge of the Blues until the end of the campaign after the club relieved two managers of their duties this season.

Chelsea manager news – Latest

According to reports in Spain, Spanish head coach Luis Enrique was willing to take the Stamford Bridge hot seat following Todd Boehly’s decision to sack Graham Potter earlier this month.

Having left his post as Spain manager following the World Cup, the 52-year-old was prepared for the challenge of guiding the west London outfit through a Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid.

Ex-Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann joins Enrique in the front running for the job, whilst Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has also held talks with the Premier League outfit.

Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea will hold “face-to-face” talks with Nagelsmann in the next few weeks.

But the journalist has stated that he would take Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola or Liverpool’s Klopp “in a heartbeat” at Stamford Bridge.

What has Phillips said about Chelsea and Klopp?

When asked who his ideal managerial candidate at Chelsea would be, Klopp told GIVEMESPORT: “They’re not linked, and there’s nothing in it, but I would take Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp in a heartbeat, Klopp especially.

“A few weeks ago, his future was a bit unclear. Some rumours were going around.

“If anything happened at Liverpool, and he decided he wanted to move, then Klopp coming into Chelsea, with this group of players, would be exactly what we need.”

Would Klopp be a good appointment for Chelsea?

Klopp’s managerial record speaks for itself.

His achievements at Liverpool alone suggest that the 55-year-old would be an excellent managerial appointment for Chelsea if that situation arose.

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach has won every major domestic honour in England and was the manager to end the club’s thirty-year wait for a top-flight league title in the 2019/20 season.

The Stuttgart-born manager has guided the Merseyside outfit to three Champions League finals during his time at Anfield, winning Europe’s premier competition after a 2-0 victory over domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

Klopp’s proven record in English football would indicate that he would represent a stunning move for Chelsea if the German were hypothetically available for work at Stamford Bridge.