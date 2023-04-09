Chelsea caretaker boss Frank Lampard has a 'good relationship' with Mason Mount and could help to resolve his contract stand-off at Stamford Bridge, journalist Simon Phillips has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has endured a mixed run of form in 2022/23 in what has been an inconsistent campaign for the Blues, leaving them 11th in the Premier League standings.

Chelsea latest news - Mason Mount and Frank Lampard

Last week, Football Insider claimed that both Liverpool and Manchester City are 'working on deals' to try and entice Chelsea ace Mount away from Stamford Bridge, as an impasse continues to linger surrounding contract talks between the player and his current employers.

Mount is tied to the Blues until 2024 and is said to have been offered new terms worth £180,000 per week to stay in West London; however, the England international is believed to want £250,000 per week to put pen to paper, which would see him pocket the same wage as defender Reece James.

In an unexpected turn of events, Chelsea have turned to club legend Lampard in the dugout for his second spell in charge on a deal until the end of the season to try and steady the ship, someone who Mount has had previous success under both at Chelsea and on loan at Derby County in the past.

Lampard has wasted no time in signalling his admiration for Mount after being appointed in his first press conference, stating: "Mason [Mount] has always been a fantastic player for me at Derby and Chelsea. I know he's had a few slight injury problems. I need to speak to him and find out where he's at, but I know what I get from Mason. He's a huge player for Chelsea."

What has Simon Phillips said about Mason Mount and Frank Lampard?

Journalist Phillips thinks that the appointment of Lampard could aid Chelsea's efforts to tie Mount down to a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Phillips told GMS: "I think it will definitely help [Mount's contract situation]; Lampard and Mount have been friends since he took him to Derby County on loan from Chelsea. They've always had a good relationship and I understand that they've kept in touch. They talk quite a bit and they are friends; Lampard could certainly help with that. Especially if Lampard has a good run, turns our fortunes around and somehow manages to land the job on a permanent, then I think it could certainly convince Mason Mount to sign that contract."

Can Frank Lampard help Mason Mount return to form at Stamford Bridge?

Lampard is someone who knows Mount very well and played a pivotal part in his introduction to the first-team set-up in his previous spell in charge at Chelsea. The former Everton boss will also have a full understanding of how effective the England international can be when full of confidence.

In 2022/23, the 24-year-old has flickered in and out of consistency, though he has still managed to notch three goals and six assists from 32 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Mount has also performed 81 shot-creating actions this term, according to FBRef, showing his ability to be a creative spark for the Blues when given a starring role in the side.

If Lampard help Mount find his mojo, there is also every chance that the £76k-a-week star will commit his long-term future to Chelsea and put an end to the rumours linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge.