Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming could impact Mauricio Pochettino's transfer plans this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Jones, the 23-year-old is set to be given an opportunity in the Blues' pre-season, and how he performs could have a direct influence on their strategy for the rest of the window.

Chelsea goalkeeper news

As things stand, it looks like Kepa Arrizabalaga will start the 2023/24 campaign as Chelsea's No.1.

Last month, Sky Sports reported that Pochettino planned to go into the new season with the Spaniard as his first-choice goalkeeper.

Edouard Mendy is no longer at the club after joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli and has not been replaced, so Kepa will now be expected to start his team's opening Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

There is, of course, still time for Chelsea and Todd Boehly to buy a new shot-stopper, but that does not look to be something that they are focusing on at present.

What has Dean Jones said about Jamie Cumming and Chelsea?

Jones has suggested that if Cumming performs in pre-season, then Chelsea are unlikely to go out and purchase a goalkeeper, which could help them save funds that could be used on other areas of the squad.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "One player to keep an eye on in pre-season is Jamie Cumming. He has the potential to save Chelsea a fortune in the transfer market. He’s a goalkeeper that has been at the club since he was a kid, he was on loan at MK Dons last season and got Player of the Year, and now we’re getting to the stage where he’s going to feel ready for the big stage.

"He has travelled on the US tour and, from what I’m hearing, this could be a pretty exciting opportunity for him. There is no genuine contender to Kepa for next season and under a new manager, this is a chance to push yourself into the first-team picture.

"We all know Chelsea have been considering signing a new keeper. Mike Maignan, David Raya, players like that… they are far from cheap. So if Chelsea can find a way of providing genuine top-level competition to Kepa with someone who is already on the books, that could be significant in how else they are able to recruit this window."

Who else will get opportunities for Chelsea during pre-season?

One player who is certain to get the chance to shine at Chelsea this summer is Levi Colwill.

The central defender has returned from his loan at Brighton & Hove Albion and has a great opportunity to show Pochettino what he can do following the injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

Ian Maatsen, who also spent the previous campaign away from west London, should continue to get a chance in the left-back position as well after his impressive display against Wrexham and has already been name-checked by Pochettino.

"Yes, we have cover in the position, but there is nothing guaranteed," the Argentine was recently quoted as saying by The Athletic when discussing Chelsea's left-back situation. "Ian and Lewis [Hall] are younger, but Marc [Cucurella] and Chilly [Ben Chilwell] are experienced players."