Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku is nearing a move to Napoli, with talks between the clubs now at a key stage, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are now ‘fully focused’ on offloading the 31-year-old before the transfer window shuts, alongside the likes of Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and David Datro Fofana.

Napoli’s signing of Lukaku could soon pave the way for Victor Osimhen’s exit – Romano suggests Chelsea will shift their focus to the Nigerian striker once a deal for Lukaku is over the line.

Despite recent rumours suggesting the duo could be involved in a swap deal, the Italian transfer insider revealed that both moves are being considered separately at the moment.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku is keen to reunite with Antonio Conte at Napoli and is willing to take a pay cut to join forces with the Italian tactician this summer.

The pair enjoyed a successful stint at Inter Milan during the 2020/21 season, winning the Serie A title, with Lukaku making a stellar contribution by scoring 21 goals in 33 appearances under Conte.

Napoli Present Bid for Romelu Lukaku

Osimhen considered a separate deal

Writing on X, Romano revealed that Napoli have submitted an official proposal to Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku, with talks between the clubs now at a key stage:

According to Romano, Chelsea could make a push for Osimhen late in the transfer window. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian transfer expert revealed that the Blues still see the Nigerian as ‘a loan opportunity’.

After spending well over £1billion during the Todd Boehly era, Chelsea are looking to balance their finances before the transfer window shuts and are not considering meeting Osimhen’s release clause this summer, reportedly worth £113m.

Victor Osimhen Napoli Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 25 15 3 Champions League 6 2 1 Italy Cup 1 0 0

One of the transfer window’s top spenders, the Stamford Bridge outfit have already splashed out £160m on as many as nine new signings this summer, while only four players departed for a combined £88m.

Writing for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs explained that should Lukaku, Gallagher and Broja all depart, it is possible Chelsea’s net spend this window will eventually be £0.

Joao Felix Deal in ‘Final Stages’

Blues nearing an agreement with Atletico

Chelsea are in the ‘final stages’ of negotiations to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues could be set to add yet another star to their already large array of attackers before the window shuts, with Conor Gallagher going the other way and finally sealing his move to the Spanish capital.

According to Romano, the clubs are now working on the final details for Felix’s permanent return to Chelsea and Gallagher’s exit to Atletico. A deal for the Portuguese ace is likely to cost around £34m plus add-ons.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-08-24.