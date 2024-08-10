Highlights Gabriel Mec, dubbed Gremio's best talent since Ronaldinho, is in talks over joining Chelsea.

At 16 years old, Mec is a versatile attacker with quick feet and playmaking abilities.

He will remain in Brazil until 2026 as he can not move to a new team until he turns 18.

Gabriel Mec is a name not many will be familiar with at the moment. However, as some of the best clubs in the world look to acquire his services, the youngster will be in the public eye. As an energetic footballer from Brazil, it's an exciting time for the Gremio talent.

Brazil is famous for its footballing culture. From the white beaches of Rio to the middle of the Amazon Rainforest, a football can always be found in close proximity. It's why they always thrive in major competitions, with the sport truly acting like a religion compared to others. That ideology and belief only helps some of the best teenagers in the world, including Mec, thrive.

Mec is in talks to join Chelsea this summer, as the West London side continue to strengthen their depth across the pitch. Since Todd Boehly's acquisition of the club, the American has struggled to implement a successful plan in the Premier League. They have continually brought youngsters from around the world, some of whom have failed whilst others have shone. Mec will add to that list when he eventually makes his debut for the Blues — and we have outlined everything you need to know about him.

Related Who is Chelsea's New Signing Marc Guiu Find out why Chelsea snapped up the 18-year-old striker Marc Guiu from Barcelona.

Career so Far

Yet to make his senior debut for Gremio

At just 16 years old, Mec has unsurprisingly not made his first-team debut for Gremio. In fact, he only made his U20 debut in July 2024. He made it against Fluminense, featuring for 23 minutes against their U20 side, and five appearances later, he has been in the starting 11 just once so far. His only goal came against SC Internacional U20, helping beat them 2-0 with a neat strike.

With very few appearances, you might think that Chelsea are crazy for wanting to acquire his services already, but everyone has been full of praise for Mec. Gremio are not one of the biggest clubs in the world, so they appreciate youngsters when they arrive on the scene. The 16-year-old is seen as the academy's best talent since Ronaldinho — one of the greatest players of all time.

Mec's story in Brazil has only just begun. However, with his rare talent, his career will quickly kick into life. Gremio's first team currently sit 14th in the Serie A, just one point above the relegation zone. Despite his age, Mec might offer the energy needed to help them steer clear of danger as quickly as possible.

Mec's Stats For Gremio Competition CBF Brasileiro U20 Matches 6 Goals 1 Assists 0

Related Deivid Washington is Chelsea's new prodigy Deivid Washington is earning comparisons with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and cost Chelsea £17m to sign from Santos.

Height and Age

16 years old and 1.73m tall

Born on the 11th April 2008, Mec is just 16 years old. At that age, teenagers are meant to be completing their education, often stressing out in the process, and relaxing in the fresh air once everything is completed. However, Mec is not an ordinary teenager. Thriving in Gremio's academy, the weight of expectation is starting to grow, which some often struggle with, yet everything so far suggests he will thrive.

Meanwhile, standing tall at 1.73m, which is just under five feet, seven inches, Mec is ready-made to dance around the opposition. Naturally, he will likely grow in height in the coming years, but his low centre of gravity allows him to gracefully glide across the pitch. People often say players are a natural fit for specific positions; that's clear with Mec so far.

Mec's Position

Can play across the final third

Versatility is one of the most important aspects for players in the modern day. Even the best players in the world have to adapt to tactics for the team's greater good, even if they are reluctant to do so. Mec, despite being 16, epitomises this. Although he is often seen as an attacking playmaker in the centre, he can play as a right winger or a left winger.

Whenever he does play, the same qualities remain. He's always wanting to take players on, drive forward and be a constant threat in the final third. As he continues to develop, it is likely that Mec will hone in on one position, especially if Chelsea outline a development plan for him. However, his versatility and ability to play across the pitch will only help him make his senior debut, which can often act as the moment players' careers spring into life.

Style of Play

Comparisons to Neymar and Ronaldinho

The greatest players in Brazil's history hold a flair and swagger that English players, who are often far less entertaining, dream of having. From skill moves, stunning skill moves which are often only possible in video games and confidence that seemingly never ends, the nation loves to dream. Mec is hopeful of continuing that idea.

In the videos above during his time with Gremio's academy - before he made his debut for the U20 side - Mec can be seen to thrive in the final third. With his quick feet and energy, he loves to play quick one-touch passes on the edge of the box, which naturally creates space for others to thrive. In a world that often focuses on goals, Mec provides variety, thriving as a playmaker compared to an out-and-out goalscorer. His vision of the sport allows him to pick out his teammates with ease, never slowing down the play and wasting time.

As previously mentioned, his role as a playmaker also allows him to drop deep and get on the ball as quickly as possible. Some might call it selfishness, but it's working for Mec so far, as he loves to have the ball at his feet, roam around, create chances and dribble past players like it is a kickabout in a park. Maybe that suggests the most important thing about Mec — freedom. Forcing him to lose his elegance and turn robotic would take away his most prized and impressive asset.

Meanwhile, it's no surprise to see Chelsea's interest in Mec when you read expert Ben Mattinson's analysis of the youngster in December 2023, before he even made his debut for Gremio's U20 side: "Gabriel Mec is making waves in Brazil, as a two-footed, skilful Brazilian attacker. [With his] Neymar-esque play style and [coming] from the same academy as Ronaldinho, it is hard to not be excited by him. Mec has rapid feet and is able to do skills so quickly that he can fool defenders easily. A joy to watch, he’s a real throwback Brazilian," he said.

"Mec loves to take on players. Whether it’s little body feints or rainbow flicks, he’ll get past his marker with ease and in style. He plays with his opponent and taunts them. He’ll show them a bit of the ball to bait them into tackling, then use a skill to drift past them."

Related Who is Estevao Willian: Palmeiras' Highly-Rated Talent Nicknamed 'Messinho' Brazilian youngster Estevao Willian, nicknamed 'Messinho', has been attracting interest from a whole host of European clubs.

Gabriel Mec's Future

Will stay in Brazil until 2026

Fabrizio Romano has outlined how Chelsea are close to completing the signing of Mec, whilst according to Globo, the Blues are set to spend £17m on him. They also state that the fee could rise to £20.5m with add-ons. It's another young signing for Chelsea as they continue to build a squad full of depth and talent. It would be expected that Mec would sign a major contract in the capital city, likely to stretch until at least 2030.

If the signing of Mec, as expected, is completed, he will stay in Brazil with Gremio until he turns 18. It would present a move to London in 2026, due to FIFA's rules protecting players under the age of 18 from being exploited. It's unclear what state Chelsea will be in when the time comes, considering they have recently gone through managers like they cost nothing. Both Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino have failed to succeed in West London, so it's not guaranteed Enzo Maresca will be at the club in 2026.

Whoever the manager is, it is likely Mec will feature in Chelsea's first team straight away. A fee of nearly £20m, potentially more, is not spent on a player who will sit in the academy. The club hierarchy will want to immediately see his talent before he makes his debut, or they may opt to loan him out to an affiliate side such as Strasbourg.

All stats taken from Transfermarkt (correct as of 06/08/2024)