Chelsea got much-needed back-to-back wins against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. This has certainly eased the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino, although Chelsea sources insist even in the immediate aftermath of the 4-2 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, things were calm at the club. There were no unplanned 'crisis talks' and Pochettino got supportive messages from the owners.

The plan remains to judge Pochettino during the summer, and if he wins the Carabao Cup Final, I don't expect that to change, or any appraisal to be brought forward.

Gallagher's Stamford Bridge future still up in the air

Conor Gallagher played a huge role in the win over Crystal Palace, scoring twice in the game. His Chelsea future remains uncertain, even though both player and manager want to keep working together.

Chelsea's policy is to listen to offers for any player heading into the final 18 months of their contract. It's important to note, Gallagher is not 'transfer listed'. It's just the reality that unless a new deal is agreed, if the right financial offer arrives, a sale will be considered. It was the same for Mason Mount, who Chelsea ended up getting £55m+5m for from Manchester United. Chelsea value Gallagher around the same number, but suitors will feel £45m-50m is possible given Gallagher's contract is winding down.

Should Gallagher fail to be offered or sign a new deal, and nothing is close at this stage, Tottenham Hotspur are expected to rekindle their interest. They did not open talks with Chelsea in January, but that could change this summer.

Lavia could have impact on Gallagher staying at Chelsea

Chelsea's recruitment and leadership teams, with Pochettino's input, must consider whether Gallagher is worth paying around £150k-per-week on a new contract. He's arguably well worth that now, but the club must determine whether Gallagher's role will diminish when Romeo Lavia is fit, and with potentially another midfielder arriving.

Gallagher per 90 minutes compared to Lavia in the Premier League Conor Gallagher Romeo Lavia Pass completion percentage 80.8 86.0 Tackles 2.55 2.44 Blocks 1.83 1.88 Interceptions 1.10 1.32 Clearances 0.89 0.96 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 16/2/2024

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are earmarked as the long-term central midfield starters, at least in a 4-2-3-1, and a more advanced central role will likely be handed to Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer or Carney Chukwuemeka.

Gallagher is well capable of taking a midfield spot, but there is so much competition when everyone is fit. Of course, it's hard (crazy, even!) to make an argument against keeping Gallagher at Chelsea right now, and he has only just turned 24, so is hardly too old or the wrong kind of profile for the project. That's why Chelsea have always stuck to their valuation, and it put off any formal offers in January.

It's understood Gallagher wants clarity sooner rather than later, to ideally settle his future long before the summer window opens and Euro 2024 begins. Gallagher is likely to make the England squad, and wishes to know long before the window opens if a new contract will be offered to avoid the kind of saga that led to Mount's eventual exit.

Boehly looking to add more clubs to his portfolio

Chelsea are working hard behind the scenes to grow their multi-club model. They are looking at several clubs in Europe and South America, with an ongoing assessment of concrete options in Portugal, Belgium, Brazil and Argentina.

There may also be a minority investment opportunity in Saudi Arabia in the next few years, with the Ministry of Sport open to foreign investors, providing they don't have majority control.

Chelsea will look to bolster their recruitment department, and add names that can work across the wider multi-club model. Brighton & Hove Albion's head of recruitment Sam Jewell is on their radar, although as of Tuesday morning (February 15) no approach has been made to Brighton.

Swansea City's head of football operations, Josh Marsh, is set to join as the club's loans manager. If all goes to plan, he will start in March. In such a youth-led project, loans will play a key part in providing pathways. Chelsea want to ensure the players they send out get more consistent minutes.

It's worth noting, the recruitment currently being undertaken is part of a four-window plan, of which this summer is the final phase. Beyond that, spending may settle a little and focus turn towards bigger picture projects, such as adding more clubs to the multi-club model and accelerating new stadium or Stamford Bridge development plans.