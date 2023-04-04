Graham Potter was sacked as Chelsea manager on Monday and Gary Neville has bizarrely suggested the Englishman may have asked to be given the boot.

Potter was hired by Blues chairman Todd Boehly less than seven months ago but lost 11 of his 31 games in charge.

With Chelsea languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League, Boehly decided that Potter's time was up – despite the club still being in the Champions League.

During his tenure, Potter received sympathy from some, with the ex-Brighton man tasked with managing a squad full of new signings – many of whom are believed to have been brought in unwantedly.

But nonetheless, his sacking came as little surprise to the majority of football fans, with Chelsea massively underperforming compared to their usual high standards.

Neville reacts to Potter's sacking

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Gary Neville offered his thoughts on Potter's dismissal and stressed that he felt the 47-year-old will feel relieved to have been let go.

"Graham Potter is a good man. I reckon he'd have gone home after he'd been sacked and felt an element of relief.

"I don't think he was enjoying it there, I bet he thought it was mad.

"He'll have seen what was going on behind the scenes – they lost Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia at the start of the season, that wasn't planned. They lost Tuchel, that wasn't planned.

"He's come into a club in massive transition, spending millions of pounds - they don't know what they're doing to be fair.

"And he's probably thinking, 'these lot are mad.'"

Neville added: "I suspect Potter's probably gone to Winstanley and gone 'get me out of here. It doesn't suit me.'

"I don't think Chelsea were enjoying Graham Potter, but I don't think Graham Potter was enjoying Chelsea.

"I think he should treat it as a nightmare and act like this season never happened in his life."

VIDEO: Gary Neville discusses Graham Potter's sacking

Who will be the next Chelsea manager?

Chelsea have been linked with a number of replacements for Potter but there appears to be a few frontrunners.

Simon Phillips, a Chelsea journalist, told GIVEMESPORT that Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are all on Boehly's radar at present.

Chelsea have three managers on their radar

"Julian Nagelsmann is being spoken about as the key favourite amongst the media, and he is absolutely being looked at by Chelsea, as I’ve been saying," he said. "I do believe there has been some contact at the very least with his people. But that has been tentative so far.

"Mauricio Pochettino is liked by Chelsea and is also being considered, although Real Madrid are also touting him. Chelsea strongly considered Pochettino to replace Thomas Tuchel.

"Luis Enrique is also a strong candidate being looked at. But when I spoke to a good source regarding Zinedine Zidane potentially taking the role, it was actually surprisingly played down to me."