Chelsea's most important position is their goalkeeper under Mauricio Pochettino, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Pochettino looks set to take over as Chelsea manager, and he faces the difficult task of turning things around at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea news - Mauricio Pochettino

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Pochettino will arrive in London this week to sign the contract to become Chelsea's new manager.

It's been a difficult season for the west London club, who have been through three managers already, with Frank Lampard the latest to be appointed on an interim basis.

According to ESPN, Chelsea have spent £600m over the last two transfer windows, with £323m spent in January alone.

There's a good chance that the Blues will continue to spend when Pochettino takes over, but Todd Boehly will be hoping the Argentinian manager can improve the current crop of players heading into next season.

With no European football next term, Pochettino's most important position could be his goalkeeper, considering the lack of rotation available with less games to be played.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea?

Jacobs has suggested that Chelsea's most important position could be the goalkeeper due to the lack of European football.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Chelsea have not got Champions League football, they've got less games, which means that the number one will be the number one. There'll be no opportunity necessarily to chop and change. So, it's arguably the most important position for somebody like Pochettino.

"With other positions, you can fight for competition, but with the goalkeeper, if you're going to give a manager autonomy, it probably should be over your number one goalkeeper. Because, you know, that's going to be so key to the team and the spine of it."

Could Chelsea look to sign a new goalkeeper?

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for a new number one ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail have reported that Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in signing Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, along with Manchester United.

Elsewhere, 90min have claimed that Chelsea have sent scouts to watch Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

The report adds that Robert Sanchez and David Raya are also targets for the club.

It appears that Pochettino could look to bring in a new number one in his first few weeks at the club, with plenty of options being looked at.