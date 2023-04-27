Chelsea target Roméo Lavia would be a "good fit" for the west London club and Mauricio Pochettino, believes journalist Dean Jones.

The Blues, who look set to appoint Pochettino as their new manager, are one of several Premier League sides who are thought to be interested in the Southampton midfielder.

Chelsea transfer news — Roméo Lavia

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Lavia will push for a move away from St Mary's if Rubén Sellés' side are relegated.

The 19-year-old has a bunch of admirers right now, with Football Insider claiming that Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are all keen on him.

Regarding his price tag, the same outlet states that Lavia will cost around £45m this summer.

Should the Belgian move to Stamford Bridge, he's likely to play under former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham manager Pochettino. According to The Telegraph, the 51-year-old is on the verge of being named Graham Potter's permanent successor.

What has Dean Jones said about Roméo Lavia, Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea?

Jones thinks Lavia is a good fit for both Chelsea's project and Pochettino.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "If Pochettino does go there, Lavia would be a good fit for the project. He's been on Chelsea's radar for a while anyway — we know that — so it wouldn't be a complete surprise if they look to pull something like this off.

"Pochettino will also want to make his own mark on Chelsea and put new names into the mix."

Who could Roméo Lavia replace at Chelsea?

While Lavia is being linked with a move to Chelsea, there's been a lot of talk about Mateo Kovačić leaving the west London outfit.

In fact, according to N1, the player's representatives have already held talks with Manchester City over a potential move to the Etihad.

Lavia is still just 19 years of age, but he's played plenty of football in the Premier League this season and has a lot of talent. As per Transfermarkt, he made his 20th start in the competition against Arsenal last week.

Speaking about the Belgium international in a recent press conference, Pep Guardiola said (via City's official website): "I am really impressed with what Romeo has done and is doing.

"We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not [get] enough minutes like he has in Southampton."

With Kovačić possibly set to join Lavia's old team then, perhaps the Southampton man could end up taking his spot at Stamford Bridge this summer.