Chelsea head coach Graham Potter is still being judged on years rather than games at Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 47-year-old has eased the pressure on his job following a recent upturn in the Blues’ fortunes.

Chelsea manager news – Graham Potter

At the beginning of February, it was reported that Potter’s job as Chelsea's head coach was not under any immediate threat, with the club’s owners prepared to back him ‘for years, not months.’

The Blues boss has recently overseen a resurgence in form in which the side have won three games on the spin, including a 2-1 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund, securing their progression to the Champions League quarter-final stage.

And Jacobs believes that the “soap opera” surrounding Potter’s future is over for now and the coach will be backed until at least the end of the season by Todd Boehly.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea and Potter?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Chelsea’s owners will always argue that they were doing everything in their power not to sack him in the first place.

“But the daily soap opera around his future has ended for now and Potter will have at least until the end of the season to build his identity. They are still judging him in years, not games.

“So, the full expectation is that Potter will start to build a team that befits Chelsea and their stature, and in doing so will get all of these pieces to come together cohesively with an identity, and then Chelsea will be back to their best.

“If that is via a run at the end of this season, then everybody will be delighted.

“But if it's about building for next season, then there is still that faith behind Potter because he's the right football, strategic and personality fit for the project.”

What next for Chelsea and Potter?

After a resurgence in form, Chelsea will feel they could potentially salvage a place in the Europa League or Europa Conference League next season, with the Blues sitting just five points behind sixth-placed Liverpool at the time of writing.

Potter’s side welcome relegation-threatened Everton to Stamford Bridge this weekend, in their final fixture before the international break, before Aston Villa arrive in west London at the beginning of April.

The Premier League giants also have a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie to look forward to next month as the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss looks to showcase his managerial talents on the European stage.

Therefore, a sharp upturn in form will no doubt have brightened the mood around Stamford Bridge, but Potter will be aware that he is only a couple of poor results away from being under severe scrutiny once again.