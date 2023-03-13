The confidence is finally beginning to come back amongst the players at Chelsea after they picked up their third win in a row at the weekend, and more importantly, scored more than two goals in one game, which is something they have not done since October the 8th.

Beating Leicester City 3-1 away from home is a huge boost for Chelsea topping off what has been a great week, a week that manager Graham Potter really needed in order to ease the tension and the pressure. Last week was billed as make or break for Potter as Chelsea manager, and winning against Leeds, knocking Dortmund out of the Champions League to reach the quarter finals, and then going to Leicester and getting all three points, has somewhat eased any pressure and kept a lid on things at the club.

Are the Chelsea players behind Graham Potter?

Is it the big turnaround that Potter needed? Only time will tell. But they will need to keep this momentum going now in order to keep any talk of manager changes away. It's been a great moment for Potter and his players, and you have seen the togetherness on the pitch after the games, with Potter being embraced by his players, and the passion and fight being clear to see. Make no mistake, the players are with, and not against Potter, and the mood in the camp is the best it has been for some time right now. The confidence and belief is back, and the players have all been working hard for each other, and for the manager. It's a crucial moment now to make sure they keep this intensity and fight alive, and make sure they keep seeing positives in the performances as Potter continues to try and build something with a squad largely made up of new signings and players returning from long-term injuries.

Fans will still need to show some patience though, as more bumps in the road will come. But the collective spirit and quality in this squad is high, and that should be enough to see them continue to show some improvements as the season goes into the latter end.

What's the latest on Ben Chilwell's future at Chelsea?

Ben Chilwell has been on fire lately, and he scored against his former club at the weekend after being constantly booed whenever he got the ball. The danger of that though, is if the player you are trolling then scores a goal, which Chilwell did, and then duly celebrated in front of the Leicester fans cupping his ears. It was a sweet moment for the left back.

There has been some speculation about his future over the weekend and interest coming in from Manchester City. This interest is nothing new. City wanted Chilwell when he was at Leicester City, but Frank Lampard convinced him to come to Chelsea. I understand Chilwell is happy at Chelsea and is currently not thinking about leaving the club despite City's interest still being there. Chelsea's stance is that Chilwell is not for sale, unless the player asks to leave.

Of course, he doesn't have the longest contract left at the club (2025), so anything can happen. But as of right now, Chilwell is only focusing on Chelsea, and Chelsea have no interest in selling him.

Are Chelsea in talks with Mason Mount over a new contract?

Meanwhile, Mason Mount was missing at the weekend with Chelsea medics deeming him not quite fit enough to come back in again yet after a recent injury. And his situation will continue to stay in the news.

A source has told me this week that Chelsea are not feeling like this is over yet and are hopeful that they can still agree a new contract with Mount when they reopen talks in the summer. The two parties are still far apart, and this is why Chelsea preferred to stop talks for now and revisit them when all sides have had a chance to think longer, and approach it with fresh minds.

Chelsea are keen to get the £80k-a-week earning Mount (via Spotrac) signed to a longer contract length due to the new rule change that is expected to come in at the end of the summer, meaning long contracts will no longer be allowed. I also understand that talks have stopped for now so that Mount, Graham Potter, and Chelsea on the whole, can all concentrate on this season and pulling the club out of a rough period of form.

Chelsea's owners will sell players though, rather than allow them to run contracts down. So there are many players with short contracts who will have big decisions to make this summer.