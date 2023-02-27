Chelsea head coach Graham Potter's lack of top-level experience coupled with an over-inflated squad is a "recipe for disaster."

Chelsea’s big-name players who are not getting regular game time could begin to “start causing problems” at Stamford Bridge, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GiveMeSport.

Graham Potter is enduring a tough run of form with the Blues amid increasing scrutiny surrounding his future.

Chelsea now find themselves closer to the relegation zone than they do to a spot in the Premier League’s top four, suggesting that Champions League football at Stamford Bridge next season is now an unrealistic prospect.

The Blues’ 2-0 defeat at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday will no doubt have increased the already high amount of pressure on Potter, who said after the game (via Simon Johnson): "I haven't done enough at this club to have too much good faith."

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GiveMeSport that Potter could be “too nice” for the Chelsea job, having taken over the reins from Thomas Tuchel last September.

And Brown believes that Chelsea’s over-inflated squad could start to begin to cause issues, whilst Potter’s lack of a track record in Europe has the makings of a “recipe for disaster.”

What has Brown said about Chelsea?

Brown told GiveMeSport: “It is only a matter of time before some of these players who are not playing much at Chelsea start causing problems.

“It’s a dressing room full of big names and big egos, who do not like losing and do not like not playing.

“They are playing for a manager who, unfortunately, is not a big name and doesn't have a track record of winning trophies in this country or in the big leagues, which to me is a recipe for disaster.”

What next for Chelsea?

Having made 16 signings across both the summer and winter transfer windows this season, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Brown is predicting an over-inflated squad to begin to cause Potter some issues heading into the business end of the campaign, especially with the side struggling as they are.

According to Transfermarkt, the west London outfit’s squad consists of 33 players suggesting that the summer window will have to bring more outgoings than incomings to sustain dressing-room harmony next season.

At the time of writing, the Chelsea board are continuing to back Potter, though he is understandably under intense pressure following a run of form in which they have picked up just two league victories out of a possible 15 and it does seem that there is an inevitability about his potential sacking should the side’s results not improve during the final stretch of the season.

Therefore, it looks set to be an interesting few weeks at Stamford Bridge, with Todd Boehly set to be forced into making some difficult decisions over the coming months.

