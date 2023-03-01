Chelsea manager Graham Potter was pressured into using Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last weekend, believes journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The striker has been left out of the Blues' squad on multiple occasions this season, but Potter decided to bring him back in from the cold for the game against Spurs.

While Aubameyang did manage to get some minutes versus Tottenham, Arsenal legend Ian Wright thinks his team-mates will be baffled by his exclusion from previous matchday squads.

"I don't know what's gone on, but Chelsea need a striker. They've got one and he's not playing," Wright recently told Premier League Productions (via MailOnline).

"You wouldn't say it to the manager, but the lads will talk about it. You'd talk to Aubameyang and say, 'We can't understand why you're not playing.' You'd be saying that to him because the Chelsea players know they need him right now. They'll be saying that."

Potter's side have scored just 23 goals in the Premier League this season, so they could definitely do with a proven No.9 up front. For whatever reason, though, Aubameyang, who was linked with an exit during January, is not getting much of a look-in at Stamford Bridge right now.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Graham Potter and Chelsea?

O'Rourke thinks Potter bowed down to calls to play Aubameyang against Tottenham after leaving him out of Chelsea's fixtures prior to that.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: "It's an interesting one this whole Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation. He hasn't been in a lot of matchday squads and then he's been brought in.

"I think it was Graham Potter maybe bowing down to some calls from people for Aubameyang to be back in the side and obviously Chelsea's need for goals is pretty evident. I think they've scored six goals in their last 15 games in all competitions, which is a staggering stat when you do look at it."

Can Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang improve Chelsea's fortunes in front of goal?

With a run of games and good service, it is hard to believe he can't. The former Barcelona striker, who cost Chelsea around £10m last summer, as reported by BBC Sport, is a proven goalscorer.

As per Transfermarkt, Aubameyang has found the back of the net on over 300 occasions during his senior career.

Potter, though, seems unconvinced, preferring an out-of-form Kai Havertz and extremely raw David Datro Fofana over the ex-Arsenal captain.

