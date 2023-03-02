Chelsea losing to Leeds United on Saturday may not impact Graham Potter's future at Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has informed GiveMeSport.

The 47-year-old is under immense pressure due to a run of poor results, but Jacobs says another defeat this weekend does not mean a sacking is guaranteed.

Chelsea manager news - Graham Potter

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GMS that Potter is determined to turn things around at Chelsea and prove himself at this level.

The Blues' 2-0 loss to London rivals Tottenham last Sunday was their ninth in the Premier League, leaving them clinging onto 10th place, so it comes as no shock that Potter has his doubters.

As per Opta, Chelsea have scored just six goals in their last 15 games in all competitions, the fewest of any side in England's top four divisions.

Despite such an abysmal record, the Chelsea owners do not seem to have lost faith in Potter.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Graham Potter's future at Chelsea?

With Todd Boehly and Co still backing Potter, Jacobs does not think the Blues losing to Leeds on Saturday will automatically lead to the former Brighton manager being dismissed.

Speaking to GMS, the journalist said: "Defeat to Leeds may not change a massive amount but, of course, it's all about the manner of the losses. This isn't about what Graham Potter does specifically. It's about showing progress and if progress doesn't end with Champions League football, which is unlikely, Potter won't necessarily be judged on that as long as there's progress.

"And progress for Chelsea is really about picking a consistent starting XI, showing an identity and scoring goals. If they do those three things, they win games, and then Graham Potter will stay on as Chelsea manager."

Read more: Champions League 2022/23: Last 16 results, fixtures and more

Should Chelsea sack Graham Potter if they lose to Leeds?

It does not look like a guarantee, but if they do, then they have to. If Chelsea are not going to score or pick up points against another side who are fighting for Premier League survival, then who exactly is Potter planning to beat between now and the end of the season?

The answer is probably no one because if he cannot guide his side to victories at home against the likes of Southampton and Leeds, you have to question where Chelsea's next win is actually going to come from.

And even if the Blues manage to beat Javi Gracia's side, at this stage, you suspect that supporters will go straight back to being unhappy if Potter's men are eliminated from the Champions League by Borussia Dortmund.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here.