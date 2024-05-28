Highlights Mauricio Pochettino left Chelsea despite a strong finish to the season as Blues boss.

Chelsea are subsequently in talks with Enzo Maresca to replace Pochettino, with Leicester reportedly granting them permission for a move.

Maresca is close to signing a five-year deal with Chelsea.

Chelsea's surprise announcement last week that Mauricio Pochettino would be leaving the club despite a strong finish to the season sent shockwaves through circles at the Stamford Bridge outfit - and it appears that the Blues have sourced their replacement, with David Ornstein of The Athletic suggesting that the Blues have been granted permission by Leicester City to speak to Enzo Maresca to take over from the Argentine after he led the Foxes to promotion to the Premier League.

Many wanted Pochettino to be sacked midway through last season with the Blues in 10th place at Christmas in the top-flight, though Todd Boehly kept faith in the former Tottenham manager. A strong 2024 saw the Blues lose just three games in the Premier League, with two of those being away to title challengers Arsenal and Liverpool - and a five-game winning streak to close the season out ensured European football at Stamford Bridge for next season. However, Pochettino was stunningly shown the exit last week to send the rumour mill into full swing; and it appears Chelsea have lined up their replacement with Maresca being granted permission to chat to the Blues.

Chelsea: Manager Search Latest

The Blues appear to have settled on Maresca as their new boss

The report states that Leicester have granted permission for Chelsea to formally speak to Maresca to become their next boss as the Blues gear up for another whirlwind summer under Todd Boehly.

Chelsea made their official approach to the Foxes on Monday, with Stamford Bridge chiefs reportedly identifying Maresca as one of the 'leading candidates' to take on the role and succeed Pochettino at the helm following his 98-point season with Leicester in the Championship.

The Italian will have discussions with Chelsea over a potential move, which is 'likely' to end up with a contract being agreed for a minimum of five years, given Maresca's age and perceived suitability to the way that Boehly wants his teams to play football.

Enzo Maresca's Championship statistics - Leicester City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 31 1st Losses 11 =3rd Goals scored 89 2nd Goals conceded 41 1st xG 91.39 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 28/05/2024

Leicester will pick up a decent-sized compensation fee for Maresca, with the move expected to be completed this week - and whilst Ornstein hasn't named a fee, various reports have suggested that the fee will be in the region of £8-9million for the young Italian coach.

Kieran McKenna was considered as an option to come to the west London outfit though he remains likely to stay at Ipswich, whilst Thomas Frank was also in the frame after being tipped to leave Brentford after five and a half years - though he will remain in west London at the Gtech Community Stadium for the time being, despite further interest from Manchester United with Erik ten Hag’s future still up in the air.

Maresca Will Be a Good Appointment at Chelsea

The Italian has been a top manager for the Foxes

Maresca's stint at Leicester has been impressive, though there were a couple of question marks over their form at times last season. Leicester won 13 of their first 14 games in the Championship to signal what should have been an easy run to the automatic promotion spots, and having won 20 of their 25 league games in 2023, promotion seemed all but a formality heading into the second half of the campaign.

But some poor form throughout February and March saw them win just one game in six, before two more losses to relegation chasers Millwall and Plymouth in early April opened the door up for Leeds and Ipswich to try to take full advantage with four games to go - which left them behind Ipswich and ahead of Leeds by just one point.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leicester finished on 98 points, two shy of being just the seventh side to achieve 100+ points in second-tier history.

Of course, they ended up winning the league with a game to spare, but Chelsea fans will be wary that Maresca almost failed to achieve promotion after being 14 points clear at the end of October.

One of Pep Guardiola's 'disciples', 44-year-old Maresca has Premier League experience having been Pep Guardiola's assistant manager in the 2022-23 season and having mastered his craft in the second tier, will get the chance to impress at Stamford Bridge should the move go through.

Related Chelsea 'Advancing in Talks' to Appoint Enzo Maresca Chelsea have made inroads in their attempts to hand Enzo Maresca the challenge of replacing Mauricio Pochettino

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.