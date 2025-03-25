John Terry saw the best and worst of Chelsea throughout his 717-game career for the west Londoners. Also a regular for England, the former central defender spent north of two decades in the capital, having joined the academy as a raring-to-go 14-year-old.

A five-time Premier League winner, Terry dedicated a large chunk of his career to Chelsea and left in the summer of 2017 to spend the final campaign of his illustrious career with fellow top flight outfit Aston Villa before hanging up his boots in 2018.