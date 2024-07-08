Highlights Since a change of ownership in 2003, Chelsea have been forged into one of the best teams in the world by signing some of the greatest players available.

Thanks to the individual brilliance of Frank Lampard, Petr Cech and John Terry, the Blues stormed to the Premier League title in 2005.

Gianfranco Zola's mercurial brilliance lit up west London before the club was transformed at the turn of the century.

Chelsea's history is full of pedigree and triumph; the west London club have won every major trophy there is, including the Champions League on two occasions. That's only possible with some of the world's best players — and, over the years, the Stamford Bridge faithful have been treated to elegance and sophistication across the pitch.

Some of the most illustrious figures to have donned the famous blue strip have turned into the greatest players of all time. Chelsea fans travel in their thousands up and down the country, yet the status of the club has drastically changed over time. They were once considered a stable First Division side, but one which rarely challenged for the major honours. That changed once Roman Abramovich took over in 2003, leading to swollen accounts and tremendous amounts of success. The BlueCo consortium fronted by Todd Boehly has continued to splash the cash, with less joy.

The club's modern, monied era has seen several players complete some of the most incredible performances throughout the campaign. Although, that's not to say that the Blues were entirely lacking in stars before the 21st century. Here are the greatest individual campaigns ever enjoyed by a Chelsea player, stretching from the 1970s to 2019.

Ranking Factors

- Key statistics - be that goals and assists for forward-thinking players or clean sheets for those at the back - is crucial when deciding their ranking. Overall play - It's not all about end product. A player's overarching influence over their era is taken into consideration.

- It's not all about end product. A player's overarching influence over their era is taken into consideration. Context - If a player's involvement helped the team win titles and trophies, they have been ranked higher.

Greatest Chelsea Individual Seasons Ranking Player Season 1. Frank Lampard 2009/10 2. Eden Hazard 2018/19 3. Gianfranco Zola 2002/03 4. Didier Drogba 2009/10 5. John Terry 2004/05 6. Frank Lampard 2004/05 7. Petr Cech 2004/05 8. Eden Hazard 2014/15 9. Peter Osgood 1971/72

9 Peter Osgood

1971/72

Peter Osgood was a star in Chelsea's glamourous side of the 1960s and 1970s. The forward had everything needed from a player in the final third, with his quick feet, strength and positional awareness standing out. During the 1971/72 campaign, Osgood rattled in 18 goals — the fifth-most in the First Division — despite Chelsea only finishing seventh.

The Blues struggled throughout, but Osgood was a beacon of light during a challenging year. He also helped Chelsea reach the League Cup final before scoring in the showpiece, which eventually ended in a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City. A statue of the legendary forward now stands outside the West Stand at Stamford Bridge.

Stats Matches 37 Goals 18 Assists 0

8 Eden Hazard

2014/15

The 2014/15 campaign was the season in which Eden Hazard introduced himself to the wider world. With Jose Mourinho, one of the greatest coaches of all time, as manager, Chelsea's triumphant year will always be remembered for all the right reasons. The Blues won the Premier League and League Cup at a canter.

Hazard played a key role in that success, picking up 14 goals and nine assists in the top flight. He possessed a natural talent and fearlessness which truly frightened the opposition. He would always look to sprint into the final third — and it helped him win PFA Player of the Year when the season concluded.

Stats Matches 52 Goals 19 Assists 12

7 Petr Cech

2004/05

Petr Cech is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. With a career spanning over decades, he was consistently reliable in between the sticks. During the 2004/05 season, that could not have been more true, as he helped Chelsea win their first Premier League title.

He let in only 13 goals in 35 appearances that spanned 3,150 minutes – the fewest goals a goalkeeper has ever conceded. His record in other competitions was not as impressive, but he still only conceded 29 goals from the start of August until May. Boasting a staggering 28 clean sheets, Cech was truly world-class, creating an unbreakable bond with the fans.

Stats Matches 48 Clean sheets 28 Goals conceded 29

6 Frank Lampard

2004/05

Frank Lampard is consistently involved in the conversation about the greatest midfielder of all time. It's hardly surprising, as he acted with elegance, sophistication and maturity, all of which was magic personified on the pitch. During the 2004/05 season, it fully came to fruition as Chelsea went on to lift their maiden Premier League trophy.

Having broken double figures in goals scored in the league the season before, Lampard was able to build upon his previous efforts and rack up 13 league goals. Coupled with 16 assists in the top flight, he was in a league of his own — and it acted as the perfect foundation to register 40 goal contributions in all competitions.

Stats Matches 58 Goals 19 Assists 21

5 John Terry

2004/05

Most players on this list were attacking and energetic forwards. They often get the limelight by scoring the crucial goals, but football is a team game — and, without John Terry in the 2004/05 campaign, Chelsea would not have won the Premier League.

As one of the best centre-backs of all time, the Englishman was composure personified in the backline, whilst his strength and power stopped even the most legendary attackers. In the top flight, Terry played 36 matches, conceding just 15 goals and keeping 25 clean sheets in the process. It is expected no one will ever better that defensive record.

Stats Matches 36 Clean sheets 25 Goals conceded 15

Related Ranking the 10 Most Iconic Players to Wear a Mask Like Kylian Mbappé, many top players have been forced to wear face masks, resulting in some iconic images.

4 Didier Drogba

2009/10

Didier Drogba is typically known as a player for major matches. When some go missing, the Ivorian would rise to the occasion, enjoying the main stage like few others ever have. During the 2009/10 season, Drogba proved to be Chelsea's main man in every game as they lifted the Premier League again.

Boasting 29 goals in 32 league matches, the Ivorian was at his unstoppable best, even when the pressure rose. The final day of the season epitomised his insatiable hunger that year. Drogba gobbled up a second-half hat-trick against Wigan Athletic in an 8-0 win, not only confirming Chelsea's title triumph but ensuring that he would finish the campaign with the Premier League Golden Boot, outscoring Manchester United's Wayne Rooney by three goals.

Stats Matches 44 Goals 37 Assists 16

3 Gianfranco Zola

2002/03

Italian elegance. The southern European country has a knack for the finer details in life — and Gianfranco Zola showcased that time and time again during his career. When others would resort to hope, Zola's stunning dribbling and close control helped his side work their way out of pressure with ease.

The 2002/03 campaign was Zola's final season with Chelsea, yet he enjoyed a renaissance, scoring 16 goals, his highest seasonal tally for the Blues, and was voted the club's Player of the Year after helping them qualify for the Champions League. His final moment in the famous Blue shirt saw him dribble past four Liverpool players in one go, epitomising his time in west London perfectly.

Stats Matches 44 Goals 16 Assists 9

2 Eden Hazard

2018/19

Hazard features on this list for a second time, but it is more than deserved. The winger, who is regarded as one of Belgium's greatest players of all time, was at his very best during the 2018/19 campaign. Maurizio Sarri was the club's manager — and he often acted as a pragmatic and defensive coach, so it naturally came down to individual brilliance to win matches.

Thankfully for Chelsea, Hazard had that in abundance, as he registered 38 goal contributions in just 52 matches across all competitions. The Blues finished third in the Premier League and beat bitter rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final, allowing the Belgian to leave for Real Madrid on a high.

Stats Matches 52 Goals 21 Assists 17

1 Frank Lampard

2009/10

It will probably come as a shock to no one, but Frank Lampard had the greatest individual season of a Chelsea player, as they romped to a league and FA Cup double under Carlo Ancelotti in the Italian's first season at the club. Lampard scored 22 goals and registered 14 assists in the Premier League alone, which, considering he was a central midfielder, was a phenomenal return, but not a surprise for Lampard, who consistently broke records in London.

By picking the ball up, driving from deep and always acting as a dangerous presence in the final third, the Englishman could hardly ever be stopped. Chelsea only collected one piece of silverware that year, but Lampard's sensational campaign will live far longer in the memory than many other trophy triumphs.

Stats Matches 51 Goals 27 Assists 18

Stats via Transfermarkt.