Chelsea are one of English football's most storied teams. One of only six clubs to have never been relegated from the Premier League since its formation in 1992, the Blues have certainly had clear-cut phases in their history. From their financial struggles in the 90s, to their ascent to domination under the riches of Roman Abramovich, the Stamford Bridge side have had countless players turn out for them in the Premier League, but who have been the best to ever play for Chelsea?

9 Greatest Chelsea Players in Premier League History Rank Name Position Years Played at Club Appearances Goals Scored Honours Won 1. John Terry CB 1998-2017 717 67 5x Premier League

1x Champions League

1x Europa League

5x FA Cup

3x Football League Cup 2. Frank Lampard CM 2001-2014 648 211 3x Premier League

1x Champions League

1x Europa League

4x FA Cup

2x Football League Cup 3. Eden Hazard LW 2012-2019 352 110 2x Premier League

2x Europa League

1x FA Cup

1x Football League Cup 4. Didier Drogba ST 2004-2012, 2014-2015 381 164 4x Premier League

1x Champions League

4x FA Cup

3x Football League Cup 5. Ashley Cole LB 2006-2014 337 7 1x Premier League

1x Champions League

1x Europa League

4x FA Cup

1x Football League Cup 6. Petr Cech GK 2004-2015 494 0 4x Premier League

1x Champions League

1x Europa League

4x FA Cup

3x Football League Cup 7. N'Golo Kante CDM 2016-2023 269 13 1x Premier League

1x Champions League

1x Europa League

1x FA Cup 8. Gianfranco Zola SS 1996-2003 312 80 2x FA Cup

1x Football League Cup 9. Cesar Azpilicueta CB/RB 2012-2023 508 17 2x Premier League

1x Champions League

2x Europa League

1x FA Cup

1x Football League Cup

9 Cesar Azpilicueta

2012-2023

Fresh off their first-ever Champions League win, Chelsea turned to Marseille in the summer of 2012 to sign Azpilicueta, then a 23-year-old right-back, to bolster their defence. He played 48 games for the Blues in his first season for the club, and his importance within the team would only grow in years to come.

Throughout his time at Chelsea, Azpilicueta, affectionately known as "Dave" in West London, developed into a versatile defender. After the release of Ashley Cole in 2014, the Spaniard started to play as a left-back, soon being able to offer equal cover to both flanks. When Antonio Conte deployed a back three soon after arriving as manager at Stamford Bridge, Azpilicueta converted once more, being utilised and putting in good performances as a centre-back.

A crucial and consistent member of the Chelsea teams that won at least one of every domestic and European competition that they played in, Azpilicueta eventually departed the Blues in 2023, returning to his home country as part of Atletico Madrid, knowing that he was leaving West London as a modern legend.

8 Gianfranco Zola

1996-2003

Something of an outlier on this list, as Zola was not a fresh-faced prospect when he made his move to Chelsea in 1996. Instead, he was a seasoned veteran of the game, having racked up over 300 appearances in his native Italy in 12 years before he joined the Blues.

Having grown disgruntled with a lack of playing time at Parma, Zola was brought in by then-manager Ruud Gullit, who was attempting to revitalise a Chelsea team that desperately needed a boost of inspiration. The resurgence that the Blues would soon undergo was by no means a coincidence.

Zola soon became an important figure in the Chelsea attack, helping guide the club to FA success in his maiden season in English football. He, too, was central three years later, when Chelsea made their first-ever appearances in the Champions League.

In 2003, Zola was named as the best-ever Chelsea player. Others have played since that may make the modern fan ponder such a question, but Zola's impact on the London club could never be understated. His number 25 shirt remained vacant for two decades after his departure, being taken only by Moises Caicedo when he joined the club in 2023.

7 N'Golo Kante

2016-2023

When N'Golo Kante joined Leicester City in 2015, he was a complete unknown, the midfielder having moved from SC Caen for a minimal fee. Nobody could predict that it would be Kante that sat at the heart of a Premier League-winning midfield, his form so impressive that after just a season, Chelsea came calling.

Thankfully for the Blues, Kante showed no signs of slowing down. He continued his fine form for a number of years at Stamford Bridge, despite eventual battles with injuries. Such was Kante's ability that "the Makelele role," coined from midfielder Claude Makelele's time at Chelsea, was put into doubt, with many wondering if Kante had done enough to usurp the name. He had truly been that good.

The EFL Cup was all that Kante did not manage to win with Chelsea. Any other competition that he competed in with the Blues, he won at least once, a feat that strongly supports the argument that Kante is one of the best Premier League midfielders in history.

6 Petr Cech

2004-2015

Were anybody to be asked about iconic Premier League goalkeepers, Petr Cech would be one of the first answers, if not the first answer. The Czech international joined Chelsea from Rennes in 2004, soon establishing himself as one of the league's more consistent performers.

Cech's standard for Chelsea never dropped, and so many of their successes can be pinned to the solidity of their team's spine, of which Cech was part of the base. The shot-stopper kept 228 clean sheets for Chelsea, more than any other goalkeeper in their history can boast, winning a Champions League, the Premier League and more along the way.

On Chelsea's rise to the top, Cech was ever-present. It was only due to age and the unfortunate effects of such a thing that he departed Stamford Bridge, moving to city-rivals Arsenal in 2015. Remarkably, after 11 years of service, Chelsea still turned a profit on their beloved goalkeeper, the last of a long line of positives when looking at Cech's career with the Blues.

5 Ashley Cole

2006-2014

Even now, Cole is still taunted as perhaps the best English left-back to ever play the game, and he is praised as one of the best left-backs, as a whole, in history. It boded well for Chelsea, then, that he spent the prime of his career as a Blue, having made the move across London from Arsenal in 2006.

It was with the Gunners that Cole established himself, his performances there putting him in the frame for a move to Chelsea, where his form continued. Cole was a constant for the bulk of his tenure at Stamford Bridge, his consistency and overall class making him almost impossible to dislodge from the first team when fit.

The moment of immortalisation came in the 2012 Champions League final. Cole's performance, both in attack and defence, was heartily praised by pundits, as was the fact he scored his penalty in the eventual decisive shootout between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

4 Didier Drogba

2004-2012, 2014-15

Didier Drogba spent the early part of his career establishing himself in France before, in 2004, he joined Chelsea for a then-club record fee. It took little time for Drogba to start making an impact, contributing 10 Premier League goals in his first season as the Blues won their first league title in 50 years.

The Ivorian established himself as a cult hero in West London. As well as his natural quality, the striker developed a knack for scoring crucial goals at crucial moments, none less so than his equalising strike against Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final, a triumph that only reinforced Drogba's presence as a Chelsea legend.

After brief stints in China and Turkey following his first departure from the club, Drogba returned to Chelsea for a season in 2014, scoring four goals in 28 games and winning yet another league title for the club at which he established himself as a hero and one of the best strikers to ever grace the Premier League.

3 Eden Hazard

2012-2019

Following on from their Champions League success, it was understandable that Chelsea were looking to strengthen their squad in preparation for the season ahead. None, however, could predict the impact that Eden Hazard would have when he signed for the club from Lille in 2012.

A tricky winger, Hazard quickly established himself as one of the best wingers in the league. His low centre of gravity, mercurial dribbling ability and a penchant for flashy skills to dazzle defenders and wow supporters became quickly apparent, and as he approached his prime, he was rightly considered as one of the best wingers in the world.

Hazard helped guide Chelsea to two Premier League titles and two Europa League victories during his time at Stamford Bridge before departing the club for Real Madrid in 2019. It is well documented that his time in Spain did not go as anybody expected, but that misfortune does not detract from the wizard that he was in West London.

2 Frank Lampard

2001-2014

The highest-scoring midfielder in Premier League and Chelsea's history, Lampard was integral to Chelsea's success throughout his time with the club. Joining from West Ham in 2001, Lampard developed into one of the greatest midfielders the league has ever seen at Stamford Bridge.

It was his attacking abilities for which he was in the spotlight, both his ability to pick a pass and his keen eye for goal, despite his position. He made equal contributions to the defensive side of the game however, with his stamina and work rate offering Chelsea a player that could be just as important in both phases.

Such is Lampard's reputation, so strong is the fan's adoration towards him, that when he entered management, it soon became apparent that he was destined to manage the club he had played so many games for. Regardless of what happened during his stints as boss, it could never take away from the impeccable legacy he left as a player.

1 John Terry

1998-2017

One of only three men to make over 700 appearances for Chelsea, John Terry dedicated just under two decades of his senior career to the Blues. A more than capable defender with an impressive eye for goal, given his position, Terry started life at Chelsea some years before Abramovich's investments, establishing himself as a starter and maintaining that status throughout his prime.

Winning honours both domestically and on the continent, Terry has been praised as one of the Premier League's best ever defenders, similar to his former teammate Ashley Cole. While his defensive partner was prone to change during his tenure, Terry was always a player that Chelsea could never afford to drop, understandably so.

There were some lows, of course. The infamous Champions League penalty slip comes to mind immediately. That, however, pales in comparison to the wonders that Terry, Chelsea's best ever Premier League player, achieved with the Stamford Bridge side.

