Since Triple H took over as CCO in 2022, the WWE has undergone a period of momentum that never looks like ending. With top-to-bottom changes aplenty, the current United States Women's Champion, Chelsea Green, has opened up on life under Triple H and why she feels "equal" to men now more than ever.

WWE's history has long been associated with Vince McMahon, the mastermind behind some of wrestling's greatest moments. From the inception of WrestleMania to making Raw the longest-running cable TV show before its move to Netflix, he revolutionised the business. A career now steeped in hindsight, there are some aspects of wrestling that weren't so good under his leadership.

Women's wrestling has come a long way since the mud matches of 2002. From barely having a seat at the table to now main eventing PLEs, their story from Diva's to main event stars is commendable. One WWE Superstar who has benefitted from the Triple H era is Chelsea Green, and she has opened up on life under the King of Kings and why life is better now as a women's wrestler than in the past.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea Green is the WWE's longest reigning Women's United States Champion.

The Women's Division Under Triple H

Two new championships reflect a stacked roster

Triple H's booking of WWE since 2022 has seen him garner the good graces of the WWE Universe. From simple changes such as long-term storytelling to making every segment matter, his introduction of two new women's championships has greatly benefitted the company. A division with the depth to compete with any women's roster during any era, the titles now give the women the added platform to show up and show out.

With Lyra Valkyria becoming the inaugural Intercontinental Women's champion and Green becoming the first-ever United States women's champion, a division that has Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair is quickly becoming the focal point of WWE. Alongside the eventual returns of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, 2025 is looking promising for women's wrestling.

Chelsea Green on Life Under Triple H

The new United States Champion has had her say on life with Triple H at the helm

The aforementioned Green is one WWE Superstar who has greatly benefitted from the tutelage of Triple H. Having had an injury-plagued stop-start WWE run her first time around, her re-hiring in 2023 has been nothing short of a success. Speaking about her success on The Sports Agent podcast, Green has reflected on why life is different now as a WWE Superstar:

“But now in this new era, I know that I come to work, I love my job, I feel safe, I feel supported. Triple H makes women specifically feel absolutely equal to men. And that’s why I love to come to work. That is why I feel so supported and seen is because we are out there main eventing WrestleManias”.

Expressing serious praise on her boss from NXT and now the main roster, it is clear that the WWE has improved with Triple H at the helm. With many WWE Superstars coming out to preach similar themes to Green, the success off-screen is evident on-screen.